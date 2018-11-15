TrojanSports.com

A closer look at USC's top-ranked basketball recruiting class
USC basketball coach Andy Enfield makes frequent reference to his program's trajectory over the last few years, often referencing the Trojans' 71 wins over the past three seasons.
What this season becomes is yet to be determined as USC refashions its rotation and works to get back to full strength after some early injury setbacks, but it's easy to sell continued optimism for the future -- especially after a day like Wednesday.
USC hauled in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country, signing two 5-star prospects in 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward Onyeka Okongwu (Chino Hills, Calif.) and 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward Isaiah Mobley (Temecula, Calif.) and two 4-star prospects in 6-foot-3 point guard Kyle Sturdivant (Norcross, Ga.) and 6-foot-8, 185-pound forward Max Agbonkpolo (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.). The Trojans will also add 4-star guard Drake London (Moorpark, Calif.) when he signs with the USC football program as a dual-sport athlete.
"Our 2019 recruiting class will bring a combination of size, skill and athleticism to our program," Enfield said. "As we continue to lose players after graduation and early to the NBA, we expect this recruiting class to have an immediate impact on the success of our team next season."
Prior to signing 2018 5-star recruit Kevin Porter Jr., who is impressing so far in his freshman season, USC hadn't landed a 5-star prospect since DeMar DeRozan in 2008.
Now, the Trojans have three in two years.
Enfield credited assistant coaches Jason Hart, Chris Capko and Eric Mobley, the father of Isaiah, whose hiring drew some raised eyebrows -- especially in light of USC previously parting ways with former assistant Tony Bland after his involvement in the FBI's investigation into bribery within college basketball.
As for Hart, Enfield suggested his top assistant will be a head coach sooner than later.
"To have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country is a credit to our assistant coaches. They do an amazing job. They're great recruiters, they're great coaches and they're really good with people," Enfield said. "... Jason Hart, our associate head coach, will be a head coach very soon. He's as good as any coach in the country. Chris Capko has been with us since the beginning as well, and he's just outstanding -- he can recruit anywhere in the country. And then Eric Mobley just joined us, and wow, has he made a difference with our bigger players and Nick [Rakocevic's] development.
"When players come and visit our school, we try to show them what it would be like to be a USC basketball player, and thankfully some excellent players have decided to come here next year. We're really excited."
Here's a closer look at the Trojans' No. 1-ranked signing class:
Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @MobleyIsaiah!
The 5-star, do-everything big man is a consensus Top 20 player in the nation.
5-star F Isaiah Mobley (6-10, 230), Temecula, Calif.
Rivals national ranking: 19th
Stats: Averaged 19.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a junior while leading Rancho Christian School to a 29-5 record last season.
Other accolades: Named the MVP at both the NBA Top 100 Camp and the Pangos All-American Camp last summer; led Compton Magic AAU team the Adidas Gauntlet Championship and the "mythical national championship" in Las Vegas.
Enfield says: "Isaiah Mobley can play with power and also great finesse and can fill up a stat sheet quickly. In one game this summer we watched Isaiah score 14 points, dish out 13 assists, have 12 rebounds and 5 blocked shots."
Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @BigO21_!
The 5-star big man is a force in the paint and one of the best two players in the state of California.
5-star F Onyeka Okongwu (6-10, 245), Chino Hills, Calif.
Rivals national ranking: 22nd
Stats: Averaged 28 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks as a junior and had 27 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists in leading Chino Hills High School to a state championship win over Las Lomas.
Accolades: Named CIF Division I John R. Wooden Player of the Year and LA Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year and was teammates with Mobley contributing to the Compton Magic's AAU success.
Enfield says: "Onyeka Okongwu was state player of the year last year, won a state title at Chino Hills and just dominated. He's physically a dominant player. He has a great touch around the basket. He can face up, he can post up, he runs the floor, he just plays so hard."
Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, Kyle Sturdivant!
The Top 100 talent is making the move from the South to Southern California.
4-star PG Kyle Sturdivant (6-3, 185), Norcross, Ga.
Rivals national ranking: 83rd
Stats: USC only provided stats from his time with Nike Team Florida in the EYBL circuit, where he averaged 15.1 points, 3.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
Accolades: Led Norcross High School to the Georgia 7A state title game and was named 7A Georgia Player of the Year.
Enfield says: "Kyle Sturdivant is just a high IQ, great decision-maker, passer, tough-as-nails point guard from Atlanta."
Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @MaxPolo15!
The athletic wing from Orange County is a Top 5 player in the state of California.
4-star F Max Agbonkpolo (6-8, 185), Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
Rivals national rank: 53rd
Stats: Averaged 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season, according to MaxPreps.
Enfield says: "He's a versatile forward. He can do a lot of things. He plays like a guard, he can play multiple positions so his future is extremely bright."
4-star G Drake London (6-5, 205), Moorpark, Calif.
**Has not officially signed yet. Will sign with the USC football program as a dual-sport athlete. Enfield can not address London's status in the class until that happens.
Rivals national ranking: 74th
Stats: Averaged 19.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game last season, according to MaxPreps.
|School
|5-stars
|4-stars
|3-stars
|
1. USC
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
2. Villanova
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
3. Louisville
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
4. Florida
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
5. Arizona
|
2
|
1
|
1