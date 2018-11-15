TrojanSports.com

USC basketball coach Andy Enfield makes frequent reference to his program's trajectory over the last few years, often referencing the Trojans' 71 wins over the past three seasons.

What this season becomes is yet to be determined as USC refashions its rotation and works to get back to full strength after some early injury setbacks, but it's easy to sell continued optimism for the future -- especially after a day like Wednesday.

USC hauled in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country, signing two 5-star prospects in 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward Onyeka Okongwu (Chino Hills, Calif.) and 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward Isaiah Mobley (Temecula, Calif.) and two 4-star prospects in 6-foot-3 point guard Kyle Sturdivant (Norcross, Ga.) and 6-foot-8, 185-pound forward Max Agbonkpolo (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.). The Trojans will also add 4-star guard Drake London (Moorpark, Calif.) when he signs with the USC football program as a dual-sport athlete.

"Our 2019 recruiting class will bring a combination of size, skill and athleticism to our program," Enfield said. "As we continue to lose players after graduation and early to the NBA, we expect this recruiting class to have an immediate impact on the success of our team next season."

Prior to signing 2018 5-star recruit Kevin Porter Jr., who is impressing so far in his freshman season, USC hadn't landed a 5-star prospect since DeMar DeRozan in 2008.

Now, the Trojans have three in two years.

Enfield credited assistant coaches Jason Hart, Chris Capko and Eric Mobley, the father of Isaiah, whose hiring drew some raised eyebrows -- especially in light of USC previously parting ways with former assistant Tony Bland after his involvement in the FBI's investigation into bribery within college basketball.

As for Hart, Enfield suggested his top assistant will be a head coach sooner than later.

"To have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country is a credit to our assistant coaches. They do an amazing job. They're great recruiters, they're great coaches and they're really good with people," Enfield said. "... Jason Hart, our associate head coach, will be a head coach very soon. He's as good as any coach in the country. Chris Capko has been with us since the beginning as well, and he's just outstanding -- he can recruit anywhere in the country. And then Eric Mobley just joined us, and wow, has he made a difference with our bigger players and Nick [Rakocevic's] development.

"When players come and visit our school, we try to show them what it would be like to be a USC basketball player, and thankfully some excellent players have decided to come here next year. We're really excited."

Here's a closer look at the Trojans' No. 1-ranked signing class: