USC official visit coming up for local WR Madden Williams

Madden Williams had a long list of offers when he decided to commit to Texas A&M back in December. At the time he was just the latest in a growing line of California recruits making the move to College Station.

Now that the spring has arrived, some new doors have opened for the St. John Bosco standout 2026 receiver, and that has led to a string of official visits.

When Williams committed to the Aggies, he did not have an offer from USC. That changed in late March when new tight ends and inside receivers coach Chad Savage delivered an offer to the Rivals100 prospect.

That one of the top recruits in the area didn't have an offer from USC was somewhat of a surprise, but the delay has not impacted the Trojans' chances with Williams. He remains committed to Texas A&M, but now Savage and USC's coaching staff are in the thick of a race to pull him out of his pledge.

A trip over to campus is set to begin June 13 with official visits also taking place with Washington, Florida State and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver already visited Arizona State earlier this month.

Colorado offered Wednesday and is now also part of the group working to woo Williams away from the Aggies.