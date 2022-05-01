USC coach Lincoln Riley has never been hesitant or guarded in discussing the Trojans' extensive roster reconstruction or how aggressively they have planned to be in the transfer portal.

In his second press conference at USC back in December, he bluntly and matter-of-factly stated the program would probably turn over at least 35 roster spots from last season (despite not having nearly that many players with expiring eligibility or realistic NFL draft hopes). Sure enough, he hit his mark, opening space to bring in 13 mid-year transfers on top of his 2022 recruiting class.

And after the Trojans' first practice back in March, Riley remained transparent when addressing the roster moves still to come after spring, saying plainly, "There's going to be double-digit additions, no question about it."

By our count -- which is not privy to any unannounced changes in scholarship status or the status of incoming recruits -- the Trojans ended the spring with 76 scholarship players, leaving nine spots under the 85-scholarship limit.

They did not have anybody enter the transfer portal since the end of spring -- though it's possible a pending transfer request made by the May 1 deadline to be eligible at another school in 2022 might be received but not formally hit the portal until Monday. Meanwhile, USC has already announced two more incoming additions in Ohio State safety transfer Bryson Shaw and Arizona State linebacker transfer Eric Gentry.

That leaves room for seven more -- or, at least seven more.

Obviously, there are the reports that Pitt star wide receiver and reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison has been contemplating a transfer, with USC named as a likely top destination. (Catch up on all of that buzz here.)