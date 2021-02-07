TrojanSports - A look back at how USC's NFL players performed this season

Like they do in most regards, the Trojans have a rich history of producing Super Bowl champions.

USC has one former player appearing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, as running back Ronald Jones II wraps up his breakout season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the NFL season coming to a close, we look back on all the former Trojans and how they fared this year.

RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-Jones had the best season of his three-year NFL career, rushing for 978 yards (5.1 per carry) and 7 TDs with 28 catches for 165 yards and 1 TD receiving in the regular season. Although he started ceding some of his role to Leonard Fournette down the stretch, he showed a lot this year with four 100-yard rushing games, including 192 yards and a TD against the Carolina Panthers. He's added 78 rushing yards over the Bucs' two playoff games.

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

-Woods had yet another typically steady and impressive season, matching his career-high with 90 receptions for the second year in a row and finishing with 936 receiving yards and 6 TDs plus 155 yards and 2 TDs rushing in the regular season. He had an additional 12 catches for 96 yards over the Rams' two playoff games.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

-Smith-Schuster had a bounce-back season with Ben Roethlisberger back at QB for the Steelers, catching 97 passes for 831 yards and 9 TDs in the regular season. He also had 13 catches for 157 yards and a TD in the Steelers' playoff loss to the Browns. The 97 catches were the second-best total of his four-year NFL career.

WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders

-Agholor was one of the great Trojans success stories in the NFL this season, delivering a resurgent performance after signing a 1-year contract worth a little over $1 million with the Raiders following his five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The wideout had arguably his best season yet, catching 48 passes for a career-high 896 yards and 8 TDs. He had three 100-yard games, including 155 yards and a TD in Week 16 vs. Miami.

QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets

-It was another trying year for Darnold amidst the dysfunction that is the Jets. He played in 12 games, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 2,208 yards, 9 TDs and 11 interceptions. In posting the worst TD-INT ratio of his three-year NFL career, Darnold's future with the Jets is very much in question.

WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

-Pittman was one of the NFL's most impressive rookies, despite missing three games due to compartment leg syndrome. He returned from that setback and finished with 40 catches for 503 yards and a TD and also had 3 rushes for 26 yards in the regular season. He then had 5 catches for 90 yards plus an 11-yard run in the Colts' lone playoff game. Pittman's best game came in Week 10 at Tennessee (7 catches for 101 yards, 1 rush for 21 yards).

OT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins

-Jackson played in 13 games with 12 starts as a rookie after being draft in the first round. He received an overall grade of 52.4 from PFF while allowing 38 total pressures, including 4 sacks, over 848 snaps (543 pass-blocking snaps).

OT Chuma Edoga, New York Jets

-Edoga played in six games with four starts in his second season in the NFL, receiving a 61.3 grade from PFF while allowing 15 QB pressures (2 sacks) over 153 pass-blocking snaps. He graded out better as a run blocker.

OG Jordan Simmons, Seattle Seahawks

-Simmons played in 14 games with six starts, grading out at 50.0 by PFF while allowing 18 pressures (4 sacks) in 422 pass-blocking snaps.

QB Matt Barkley, Buffalo Bills

-Barkley spent his third season in Buffalo as the backup to Josh Allen, appearing in five games and completing 11 of 21 passes for 197 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.

WR Steven Mitchell, Houston Texans

-Mitchell played in six games for Houston, catching 5 passes for 60 yards in the most extensive action of his three-year NFL career.

OT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

-The 7-time Pro Bowl selection was limited to just two games due to injury.

WR Deontay Burnett, Philadelphia Eagles

-Burnett played in two games before returning to the Eagles' practice squad. He had 3 catches for 19 yards.

OT Zach Banner, Pittsburgh Steelers

-Banner opened the season as the starting right tackle for the Steelers before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in the first game.

TE Darion Clark, Chicago Bears

-The former USC basketball player spent the season on the injured reserve.

WR Marqise Lee, New England Patriots

-Lee moved to the Patriots after five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he opted out of the season due to COVID-19.

OT Chad Wheeler, Seattle Seahawks

-Unfortunately, Wheeler was involved in an ugly domestic violence situation last month and his NFL career may likely now be over. He played in three games this season.