A look inside Woody Marks' journey to USC and milestone-making season

Woody Marks has 1,024 rushing yards through 10 games this season for USC. (Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Images)

Tameka Marks knows her son better than anyone, and even from her seat in the first row behind the USC sideline in the Coliseum, she could tell something was off last Saturday. Not with Woody Marks' performance, of course -- he rushed for a career-high 146 yards to top the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time -- but even still, he looked winded to her, like he was laboring more than usual. "I noticed during the game he looked like he was having difficulty breathing so I was thinking maybe his asthma was starting to flare up," she said. Little did she know, the flu had spread through the USC program and coach Lincoln Riley would reveal after the 28-20 win over Nebraska, with pride, how this latest performance from his star running back was so reflective of the reliable impact Marks has made for the Trojans this season. "He's been awesome. We didn't know for certain that he was going to play," Riley said. "We had a little flu outbreak ... but no, he's been consistent, steady, just a tough, physical runner. It's not a shock that the guy plays the way he does every week because he works every day. He's the same guy every day, he comes to compete, so game day is really no different. It's something you just come to expect out of him, and he's answered the bell for us all year long." Marks -- who is up to 1,024 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns through 10 games on a career-high 5.9 yards per carry, along with 43 catches for 296 yards -- became USC's first 1,000-yard rusher since Ronald Jones II in 2017.

It was a milestone he and his family were keenly aware of, which probably had a lot to do with why he hadn't mentioned the whole flu thing to his mother. "[After the game] he was just like, he couldn't breathe. So I just asked him, 'Do you have your pump?' He still didn't say anything about the flu. I was just thinking it was his asthma. Then that [next] morning when he's getting ready to take me to the airport, I'm looking at him, he's pouring down with sweat. So I'm like, 'What's going on?'" Tameka Marks said. "He's like, 'I think I got the flu or something.' That's when I go online and I see everybody talking about the flu. I'm like 'What in the world?' He knew I wasn't going to let him play [if he was sick] so he was trying to keep that from me."

Woody Marks kept one more thing from his mother last weekend -- the jersey he wore as he reached that 1,000-yard milestone for the first time in a college career that started back in 2020 at Mississippi State. "She's got a lot of jerseys so I kept that jersey," he said. "She's got a lot of stuff. I've got nothing in my house football-related, so I kept the jersey. I had to keep that one."

(Photo by Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

Just call him 'Woody'