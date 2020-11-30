TrojanSports - A lot of 'ups and downs' for USC commit Jake Garcia in 2020

This year started out normal for most. Four-star quarterback Jake Garcia rolled into 2020 in Harbor City (Calif.) ready to have a strong spring at La Habra High. March rolled around, and COVID-19 spread across the United States. There were no college visits after mid March. Spring practice was canceled a cross the country. California then called off the football season this fall. That is when things got interesting for Garcia. He wanted to play his senior year. So he made the move in August across the country to Valdosta (Ga.). He played game one there early in September. He injured his hamstring, and after being ruled ineligible by the GHSA, his time on the field was done at Valdosta. He made the move about four hours north to Loganville (Ga.) Grayson late in October, and now, he has played in four games, and started his first as a Ram in round one of the playoffs Friday night. Garcia finished with 180 yards passing and four touchdowns in the 43-0 victory. The USC commit has been through a lot, but is now in a good place. "The best way to describe this year is a lot of ups and downs," said Garcia. "The biggest up is being able to play my senior year. Both high schools have welcomed me, from the coaches to the players — all have welcomed me. "I thought I was moving to Valdosta to finish off my senior year. That didn't happen. I played the first game, I was injured a little, and then I was I was ineligible. I moved up to Grayson, I was eligible, I kept working and I have stayed positive. "It has been a crazy year and I have had to block out a lot of outside noise, but I have stayed focused, and I am getting to play football, so things are good. It had its tough times for sure, but I have focused on handling my business and moved through it."

Garcia didn't know what to expect when he made the move across the country. He was aware of Valdosta and their football history, but he didn't know about the support down south. The Waffle House has surprised him (in a good way), and he loves the milkshakes at The Cookout, but seeing what high school football in Georgia is like stands out to him more than food or anything else he has experienced. "Grayson is only letting 30% inside the stadium for games, but the fans are there, and they are great. At Valdosta, they were letting everyone in, and down there, everything stopped for football games. "People are just different about high school football in Georgia. Out in California, especially around Los Angeles, there is more distractions, there is more to do, and it just isn't the same. "In Georgia, people know you. It is not just the quarterbacks, but you can be an offensive lineman in Valdosta, and the people around that area know who you are. Overall, the people in Georgia are very excited about high school football. The atmosphere is different here." In a few weeks, Garcia plans to sign with the Trojans, then head back west to begin his career at USC in January. Miami made a run, and he did consider the Hurricanes early in his recruitment, but he is set on signing with the schools he's been committed to for over 14 months. "I thought long and hard before I made my decision, and I did like Miami, but I am signing with USC," said Garcia. "I feel comfortable with coach Harrell and coach Helton at USC. "I get to play at home where my family can see me play, where my friends can be around and it is a really cool opportunity to play at a school like USC. "It is a great fit for me. I fit well in coach Harrell's offense, and I am confident in him putting me in the right position to be successful. He is a big reason why I chose USC, and I am excited to play in his offense."