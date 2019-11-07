New USC athletic director Mike Bohn shook his head back and forth Thursday when asked about reports suggesting he hesitated to accept the job based on whether he could pursue Urban Meyer as the Trojans' next football coach.

"Absolutely not. There's no legs to that. No. No," Bohn said.

USC President Carol Folt was even more succinct when asked if she had put any limitations on Bohn regarding what he can or can't do with the football coaching position.

"No," she said simply.

It's an interesting situation Bohn walks into at USC as the very first decision he makes may prove to be the most significant and impactful of his tenure, as he first must render an evaluation and decision on Trojans football coach Clay Helton and -- if he decides it's time for change -- then hire the coach who will shape the future direction of this storied program.

"I think that all coaching hires are important, but I recognize the gravity of that," Bohn said. "But you know what, the team around the athletic director -- I mentioned them numerous times and that alignment is what will pull us all together. That alignment and that ability to work together is a magic formula and it's powerful. Dr. Folt and her team of experts and tough leaders will be a huge partner in that.

"I was looking for a partner. I had just come from an institution where I'm partners with the president. And she wants a partner, I want a partner, the board chair wants a partner -- we're going to be a team. We're going to be a team."



