San Diego-Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II is not wasting any time in his recruitment. He already knows that he will be committing to a program in August, and he has an outline for what he wants his recruitment to look like between now and then.

Some schools are starting to change that path a bit as he continues to have his stock rise heading into the spring. The 6-foot-1 prospect, who was named the Running Back MVP at the Rivals Camp stop in Los Angeles last week, added offers from Texas A&M and Miami this week after recently picking up offers from USC and UCLA.

Robinson remains open to all schools that wish to pursue him, but several schools have started to become bigger factors in the process. Two of those schools will have him on campus this month with a visit to Cal taking place this weekend and a visit with USC set for March 26.

The 2023 recruit moved to set up his visit with the Trojans quickly upon receiving his offer after what has been a busy start to the new year for the three-star recruit.

“It’s a blessing, it really is,” Robinson said of his increased recruiting attention. “But, you can only go to one school. So, I just continue to stay humble and keep working. Hopefully I’ll find that home and go there and do whatever I can do to be the best running back I can be, and hopefully go to the NFL.”

Robinson is a big back who has continued to turn heads with his play this offseason, and that comes after a successful season with a talented team down at Lincoln High School. He has raised his level of play over the last year, and he wants to continue to improve as he moves forward in the coming months.

“I definitely got faster since last year,” he said. “I worked on my balance a lot making sure I’m staying on my feet more, bouncing off more tackles, breaking more tackles and finishing runs.”

Robinson’s offseason success is only going to continue to garner him more attention from programs across the country. More offers are certainly on their way for the standout running back, but the Trojans have done a good job of grabbing his attention early.

It is an offer Robinson had been hoping to land, and when it finally came through a few weeks ago it lived up to the hype.