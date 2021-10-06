After considering retiring from football, Jake Lichtenstein now a key cog

About this time two years ago, USC defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein couldn't figure out what was wrong with his calf muscle as he just kept re-injuring it from the summer on through the first half of the season. It made him at least consider whether he would even play football again for the Trojans.

Whether he should even keep trying.

On Saturday, after two lost seasons, many unexpected setbacks and a whole lot of patience, Lichtenstein notched the first two sacks of his collegiate career in USC's 37-14 win at Colorado.

"To be honest, back through that time, 2018-2019, I definitely had thoughts of maybe medically retiring. It’s such a blessing to be healthy and be back here and those thoughts are completely gone," Lichtenstein said after practice Wednesday. "Just loving football and just love being out here with my guys. It’s been a journey."

To say the least.

Lichtenstein signed with USC as a three-star defensive lineman in the 2017 recruiting class out of Weston, Fla.

He redshirted that first season, actually played 11 games with two starts back in 2018, totaling 15 tackles and 2 tackles for loss, and everything to that point had been on comfortable trajectory.

What followed was anything but.

Lichtenstein had offseason cartilage surgery in his knee that year, which would lead into a lost 2019 season. He later needed surgery for a sports hernia as well.

Then the pandemic hit and the 2020 Pac-12 season was initially cancelled. Lichtenstein became one of a few Trojans to choose to opt out once the season was back on track.

All told, he went a little less than three years between games, and has been through three defensive line coaches and plenty of self doubt along the way.

But that only makes him appreciate this season even more.

"It’s definitely a journey. There’s been tons of ups and downs. But I couldn’t be more proud of myself for being here today, sticking through it all and fighting through adversity," he said. "So I’m really happy with how everything has went. I wouldn’t take anything back."