After considering retiring from football, Jake Lichtenstein now a key cog
About this time two years ago, USC defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein couldn't figure out what was wrong with his calf muscle as he just kept re-injuring it from the summer on through the first half of the season. It made him at least consider whether he would even play football again for the Trojans.
Whether he should even keep trying.
On Saturday, after two lost seasons, many unexpected setbacks and a whole lot of patience, Lichtenstein notched the first two sacks of his collegiate career in USC's 37-14 win at Colorado.
"To be honest, back through that time, 2018-2019, I definitely had thoughts of maybe medically retiring. It’s such a blessing to be healthy and be back here and those thoughts are completely gone," Lichtenstein said after practice Wednesday. "Just loving football and just love being out here with my guys. It’s been a journey."
To say the least.
Lichtenstein signed with USC as a three-star defensive lineman in the 2017 recruiting class out of Weston, Fla.
He redshirted that first season, actually played 11 games with two starts back in 2018, totaling 15 tackles and 2 tackles for loss, and everything to that point had been on comfortable trajectory.
What followed was anything but.
Lichtenstein had offseason cartilage surgery in his knee that year, which would lead into a lost 2019 season. He later needed surgery for a sports hernia as well.
Then the pandemic hit and the 2020 Pac-12 season was initially cancelled. Lichtenstein became one of a few Trojans to choose to opt out once the season was back on track.
All told, he went a little less than three years between games, and has been through three defensive line coaches and plenty of self doubt along the way.
But that only makes him appreciate this season even more.
"It’s definitely a journey. There’s been tons of ups and downs. But I couldn’t be more proud of myself for being here today, sticking through it all and fighting through adversity," he said. "So I’m really happy with how everything has went. I wouldn’t take anything back."
Close to retiring?
Lichtenstein is asked about his comment about considering a medical retirement from football and how close he ever truly got to that point.
"Not super close, but it definitely popped into my head. I’m just happy to be out of that place," he said.
Eventually, Lichtenstein would get diagnosed with compartment syndrome in his calf, but it took five or six months to figure out what was going on, he said.
He first pulled the calf muscle in the summer of 2019 and wouldn't have surgery until that December. In between, it was just consistent frustration.
"I had a great spring, I started summer, then I kind of just messed up my calf and just kept re-messing it up. During the season, probably like Week 5 – because we kept trying to come back, like, we’re not gonna call this season quits so we’re going to keep trying to rehab it -- about like the fifth time or fourth time I pulled my calf, they told me it was done," he recalled. "I had to think about what I was going to do, how I was going to rehab this, how are we going to approach this surgery? What are we going to do? That was a tough point. I didn’t really know what the future held. ...
"That summer when I kept pulling it over and over again and going through such a dark mental period and just not knowing what's wrong with it -- like it just keeps pulling, it keeps pulling -- and then we finally get a surgery and it starts feeling better and better. It was a long recovery."
Compartment syndrome is essentially a buildup of pressure in the muscle that can lead to greater complications, and in Lichtenstein's case he needed a fasciotomy, which involves cutting into tissue in the affected area to relieve pressure. Fellow USC defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher had a similar procedure done before spring practice and is still not fully practicing.
Lichtenstein said the rehab was unlike anything he had gone through with his knee scope or hernia surgery and that it took a full year for him to feel close to 100 percent again.
Then came the pandemic and an uncertain 2020 football season. With all classes online and moving close to obtaining his degree, Lichtenstein decided to head back to Florida and leave football behind at least temporarily.
"It was just a lot of uncertainty at the time and I was finishing up my degree. I just felt like it was, I don't know about a good time, but I felt like it was the right thing to do to just finish up my academics and just focus on that with how much uncertainty was going on," he said, looking back on that move.
"... Most of these players are from California and if something goes wrong or like we couldn't use the weight room, a lot of these people have resources out here in California and I just didn't have that because a lot of my connections are in Florida ... so just not having those same resources that my teammates had it kind of made it tough. But there wasn't one thing that solely made me opt out. There was a lot of things. It was a combination."
During that time back home, though, Lichtenstein was working out about three hours a day, split over three separate periods, he says, eating a lot of organic food and benefitting from being the son of a personal trainer.
