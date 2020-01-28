It remains to be seen how many prospects USC will add to its 2020 recruiting class on National Signing Day this Wednesday, but it seems a safe bet that the Trojans will at least have a running back signed when it's all said and done.

It's just not clear yet which one.

USC hosted 3-star running back Elijah Turner, from Buford (Ga.) High School, for an official visit over the weekend and left a very strong impression on him.

But whether or not Turner lands an official offer is still pending a decision from 4-star RB Michael Drennen II (Coffman HS/Dublin, Ohio), who took his USC official visit in December, received an in-home visit from the staff last week and continues to weigh his options.

If Drennen passes on the Trojans, Turner said he's ready to pounce.

"Coach is going up to Ohio [to] check on him and see if he's still interested in USC, and if not the spot will be mine," Turner explained to TrojanSports.com. "If they call and say I have the offer I’m taking it right then. I can’t let an opportunity like that be wasted."

