Fegans was a four-star top-200 national safety prospect out of Alabaster, Alabama, in the 2022 recruiting class. He did not see any action last season for the Crimson Tide and has four years of eligibility remaining.

USC's ever active transfer portal turnstile spun again Sunday as Alabama defensive back transfer Tre'Quon Fegans announced his Trojans commitment after visiting this weekend.

Fegans is the 14th overall transfer addition for USC since the end of last season and the third this spring, following Georgia DT Bear Alexaner and Wyoming OL Emmanuel Pregnon.

Given that Fegans has four years of eligibility left to work with, he can be viewed as more of a long-term asset than a short-term band-aid, like many transfer additions are, but he'll nonetheless jump right into the competition in the secondary this summer.

While he was rated as a safety coming out of high school, Fegans comes to USC as a versatile DB who will get a look at safety, corner an nickel as the coaches evaluate him in fall camp.

USC already has a bustling competition at cornerback, where it would seem almost certain Arizona transfer Christian Roland-Wallace (a four-year Pac-12 starter) is set to man one side while redshirt sophomore Ceyair Wright, redshirt junior Jacobe Covington and sophomore Domani Jackson have been the top options on the other side.

At nickel, juniors Latrell McCutchin and Jaylin Smith, along with incumbent starter redshirt senior Max Williams (who could also slide to safety) are in the mix.

And at safety, redshirt senior Bryson Shaw and junior Calen Bullock would seem the favorites to start, but redshirt freshman Zion Branch, redshirt sophomores Anthony Beavers and Xamarion Gordon and impressive freshman Christian Pierce are all competing for roles.

Wherever Fegans ultimately ends up slotting, he's another highly-rated player joining the roster as Lincoln Riley and Co. continue to elevate the overall talent and depth of the roster.