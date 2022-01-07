All-American Bowl: Predictions for commitments

SAN ANTONIO - Ten players are expected to make their commitments Saturday during the All-American Bowl. We break down those recruitments and make a prediction for each:



Florida State, Miami, Oregon and USC are the four finalists for Coleman and those are the four programs where he took his official visits. After spending time in South Florida with new Miami coach Mario Cristobal, getting to experience everything there and seeing the plan the Hurricanes have for him, Miami is probably the team to beat. Coleman loves Florida State a lot but with coach Kenny Dillingham leaving for Oregon the Seminoles might have slipped some. Prediction: Miami

*****

Clemson, Florida and LSU made the final cut for Etienne and all three make sense for one reason or another. His brother, Travis, starred at Clemson. LSU is home. But Florida has emerged as the frontrunner since he likes coach Billy Napier and position coach Jabbar Juluke and sees an opportunity there to make his own mark. The Gators could be tough to beat heading into Saturday’s announcement. Prediction: Florida

*****

Greene did his homework on basically every top contender in the country and narrowed his list to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas. It really came down to the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide for the four-star offensive lineman and after going back and forth in the last few weeks, it looks like Georgia has taken the lead. Greene’s comfort level with that coaching staff, the mentality of the players there and his opportunity to get a shot at offensive tackle all played a role. Prediction: Georgia

*****

Kentucky and Rutgers have a shot here but it looks like Ole Miss has been the front-runner for some time for the four-star cornerback from Union, N.J. Igbinosun had been committed to the Scarlet Knights for about three months in the summer and early fall and getting someone back into a recruiting class is tough. Kentucky is interesting but Ole Miss has been the top program here for a while. Prediction: Ole Miss

*****

Kanu has not practiced all week because of COVID-19 protocols so we haven’t been able to get a final read on his recruitment but there are no signs anything has changed. USC became more interesting when Lincoln Riley took the job and Notre Dame and others are battling but Kanu has liked Ohio State for the longest time and the Buckeyes still have the edge here. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

Luke’s recruitment came down to Arizona and Louisville and while the Cardinals definitely played a big role and made the final cut it looks like the Wildcats have the lead heading into his decision. The four-star all-purpose back has been impressive during All-American Bowl practices and could give Arizona another weapon in an impressive recruiting class. Prediction: Arizona

*****

Florida State, Oregon and Vanderbilt are the three finalists for Martin and it looks like the Commodores could be tough to beat. That coaching staff has made the four-star linebacker/defensive back a top priority for the longest time, he likes the opportunity in Nashville and staying closer to home and playing in the SEC makes sense. Prediction: Vanderbilt

*****

Moss might be the toughest one to predict. Miami has surged in his recruitment and following coach Mario Cristobal to South Beach would not be a surprise at all. But Oregon has also played a big factor in his recruitment since the beginning and then there’s USC, which has a commitment from two of his Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman teammates. Plus, Moss has not been available all week because of COVID protocols. Still, the Hurricanes could look best here. Prediction: Miami

*****

The four-star safety from Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany had been committed to Arizona State for about eight months but backed off that pledge in September. Texas, Colorado and Maryland have now emerged as the three front-runners and it looks like the Longhorns will be tough to beat. Turner-Gooden has not been available all week because of COVID protocols but it would be surprising if something changed. Prediction: Texas

*****