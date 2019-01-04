SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Saturday could be a very big day for the USC football program as top wide receiver targets Bru McCoy (Mater Dei HS) and Kyle Ford (Orange Lutheran HS) each announce their college decisions live during the All-American Bowl.

The expectation from recruiting analysts is that the Trojans are well positioned for both, but Ford wasn't about to tip his hand Friday afternoon.

"I feel like [people] might be a little surprised, but at the end of the day the choice is for me so I've got to go live it," he told TrojanSports.com. "No matter what people think, I've still got to do what I've got to do."

The All-American Bowl kicks off at 12 p.m. local time in San Antonio (10 a.m. PT) inside the Alamodome and will air live on NBC.

