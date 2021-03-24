TrojanSports - Amon-Ra St. Brown hoping to answer questions about speed at USC's pro day

From his time as one of the most high-profile high school football players in the country as a 5-star nationally-coveted recruit to a consistently impressive three seasons at USC, this moment -- preparing for the NFL draft -- was always just a matter of time for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

And when last season ended, it sounds like it wasn't a hard call for the Trojans star to decide that the time was right to make the move to the next level.

"The NFL has always been a dream of mine, but after the season you submit [for] your grade and my grade came back second, third round. For me, with COVID happening and everything that happened this past season, I didn't know what the future was going to hold at USC, whether there was going to be another shortened season or how everything was going to play out," he said. "I was blessed to play early as a freshman at USC and then had a pretty good sophomore year and a good junior year so I felt like I did a lot at USC, and the NFL has always been a dream of mine. So to be able to pursue my dream and play in the NFL, I think it was a no-brainer for me that I want to play at that next level."

St. Brown will take the next step toward that future Wednesday morning at USC's pro day as scouts from all 32 NFL teams descend on campus to evaluate and test the Trojans' draft hopefuls.

There is one area in particular that St. Brown is looking to change some opinions and open some eyes.

"I think some of the things that teams talk about is my speed -- some teams question my speed -- so I think for me, you can look at the tape, I run past guys, but for me the 40-yard dash is going to be a big event for me," he said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters. "I think I'll run well, I'm not worried about it, but that's [an] area that some of the teams have expressed interest or worry in. And then a few teams said my strength, so I'm kind of excited to hop on that bench press."

St. Brown reiterated his goals are to run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, to put up at least 25 reps on the bench press (at 225 pounds) and to notch at least 38 inches on his vertical jump.

"I think for me going out there, obviously I want to test well in everything that I do -- vert, bench, 40, shuttle drill. But for me, running routes, just showing scouts that I'm fluid coming in and out of my breaks, that I can catch the ball, good speed, all that. Just trying to be flawless out there," he said.

St. Brown was a steady focal point of USC's passing attack the last three seasons. As a true freshman in 2018, he tallied 60 catches for 750 yards and 3 touchdowns. In moving to the Air Raid under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell in 2019, St. Brown increased his numbers to 77 catches for 1,042 yards and 6 TDs (plus 1 TD rushing), despite playing through a sports hernia that would require surgery after the season. And in the shortened 2020 campaign, he put up 41 catches for 478 yards and 7 touchdowns in just six games.

"I think this [draft] class is very deep, with a lot of good receivers in this class and I think that's awesome for the NFL, for them to have young talent come in and to have so much to choose from. But for me, I think where I think I separate myself is I'm super competitive," he said. "That's one of the things I've always been since I was a kid growing up -- super competitive, I hate losing. So I think just being one of the most competitive guys in that room, quick, can turn a 10-yard play into an 80-yard play, and just consistency -- I think I'm one of the most consistent guys there is."

St. Brown did the bulk of his work in the slot at USC, working the middle of the field and down the seams, but he also got opportunities on the outside and he thinks his versatility is an appeal to NFL teams.

"Different teams have told me different things. Some teams see me in the slot and some teams have said they see me moving inside and outside. Each team is different, each scheme is different," he said.

In those conversations with teams so far he's emphasized that he's most proud of the growth his USC teams showed over his three seasons from 5-7 to 8-5 to 5-1.

And now he's ready for the next challenge.

"Being so close to finally living out my dream is an amazing feeling," St. Brown said. "I loved my time at USC, I wouldn't change it for the world, and to finally be at this step now I couldn't ask for anything more."