TrojanSports - An interesting comparison for WR Drake London, plus more opportunity at TE

USC is experimenting a little this spring with its wide receiver and tight end alignments, most notably using junior standout Drake London primarily at outside receiver after he's established himself as a dominant weapon at the inside Y position the last two years.

Part of that, it seems, is a function of the Trojans being thin at receiver this spring due to injury, other absences and a couple freshmen not arriving until summer, and the offense as a result is using more two-tight end, 12-personnel sets with the TEs working those inside routes.

But with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns off to the next level, there also seems to be genuine intrigue about seeing what London can do as an outside receiver -- at least this spring.

Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert talked about it last week, and on Tuesday tight ends coach Seth Doege -- who works closely with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell in general -- added some intriguing perspective on the matter.

"Obviously, he's a freak and we want to move him around as much as possible. So playing in 12 allows us to move him around to the outside position more, get creative in that standpoint and he's done a really good job," Doege said. "I tell Graham this all the time, and obviously Graham and I are the only ones who can really relate to this because we've seen it in person, but Drake London really reminds me of Michael Crabtree when he's on the outside. It kind of correlates because both of them were really good basketball players so they have extremely good body control."

Crabtree was the star wide receiver at Texas Tech in 2007-08 when he tallied 231 catches for 3,127 yards and 41 touchdowns over two seasons before leaving as a first round NFL draft pick.

Harrell was the quarterback those two seasons, and Doege was a redshirt QB in 2008 who worked with Crabtree in practice. He expounded on the comparison he sees between the two wideouts (though London at 6-foot-5 is listed as four inches taller than Crabtree).

"We want to be really good on slants and fades, especially against man coverage. And it's really hard to guard Drake London when he's outside running a slant or fade right now. I remember that was Crabtree's deal too -- you couldn't guard him on a slant, you couldn't guard him on a fade," Doege said. "They weren't burners. Neither one of them are extremely fast players, but they're big, physical, very competitive with extremely good body control and body positioning players. It was always funny because every time I see him run a route, I'm like man, that looks very eerily similar to Crab, and obviously Crab had a ton of success in the system so there's something to be said for finding ways to keep Drake outside."

Ultimately, though, once the season comes around will the Trojans really consider moving London out of the inside receiver role that he dominated last season with 33 catches for 502 yards and 3 TDs over six games?

The Trojans will presumably have a fuller receiving corps by then. Redshirt sophomore Bru McCoy, who is ticketed for one of those outside WR spots, is expected to join spring practice this week after being unavailable the first two weeks due to health protocols.

Between McCoy, sophomore Gary Bryant Jr. and impression freshman Michael Jackson III, the Trojans have some very solid options there as is, with Colorado transfer K.D. Nixon and ultimately Memphis transfer Tahj Washington (who has not formally joined USC yet) as options in the slot along with junior John Jackson III. Add in Rivals100 standout Kyron Ware-Hudson and high-upside 3-star prospect Joseph Manjack as incoming freshmen this summer, along with redshirt sophomore Kyle Ford if he is cleared physically after working back from a second ACL surgery, and there are plenty of options on the horizon.

Right now, though, it makes sense to at least see what London looks like in one of those outside roles. And it's not unnatural to him, as he was strictly an outside receiver in high school.

Actually doing it in games this fall is another story, though.

"I think it just depends on what we're trying to do, how we're trying to attack the defense and where we feel our best matchups are," Doege said. "Because you still do have Bru, he's just now coming back to practice. We'd like to see where he's at and how he develops from an outside perspective, and Gary is obviously making some big-time strides at the other spot too. So you don't want to take a good player off the field either, but we have to figure out where we can manipulate and create some mismatches for Drake.

"But just like you were saying, he's a really good Y, and the position he's been playing the last couple years he's kind of dominated. So you've got to be smart when you move him around, but as long as you feel like you have a really good player at the Y position and we feel like we can find a mismatch on the outside then let's go expose that as well."

If London were to play on the outside some this fall, that would be the avenue toward getting the tight ends more involved in the passing game, with a TE presumably filling those pass-catching opportunities inside.

The most intriguing of those options might be the one who hasn't arrived yet -- four-star Rivals100 tight end prospect Michael Trigg, who will join the mix this summer.

So far, redshirt senior Erik Krommenhoek, freshman Lake McRee and redshirt sophomore Ethan Rae have gotten plenty of looks in those 12 personnel sets with walk-on Sean Mahoney also working on the two-deep right now, with redshirt sophomore Jude Wolfe out with injury so far this spring and redshirt senior Josh Falo missing the last few practices due to injury.