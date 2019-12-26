2. The offensive numbers are not overwhelming. Understanding that Iowa leans on its defense and plays a ball-control style offensively, what are the keys for the Hawkeyes on that side of the ball and the players USC fans should be aware of?

TK: "Iowa’s offense has had kind of a strange season this year. They were off to a pretty strong start in the first four games of the season and they made a pretty significant regression, especially in the running game. After pushing up to around 200 yards per game on the ground, Iowa’s run game struggled until the final game of the regular season against Nebraska. Coming into the year, Iowa was hoping to average around 170 yards per game on the ground and finished up at 139 for the season and 110 in conference games.

"Quarterback Nate Stanley has had a nice year, but his touchdown total dipped from 26 in his sophomore and junior seasons to just 14 this fall. Part of that is due to two first round tight ends leaving Iowa City early and heading to the NFL. One of the themes for Iowa’s season was drives dying in and around the red zone. That’s how they got to Keith Duncan making a Big Ten record 29 field goals. The Hawkeyes had a lot of drives busting inside the opponents 300yard line and ended up kicking field goals.

"As far as players to be aware of beyond Stanley, the feature running back is Tyler Goodson. He’s a true freshman who took over the starting job in the later stages of the season. Goodson ended up the regular season with 590 yards. Iowa will probably use Mekhi Sargent and perhaps Toren Young as well in the backfield.

"At receiver, Iowa should be getting back Brandon Smith, who missed the last four games with a foot injury. He was the leading receiver on the team when he got hurt and actually ended up tied for the top spot as far as touchdowns with four. Nico Ragaini is the reception leader and he’s more of a possession receiver. Tyrone Tracy has emerged as a key player in the passing game with Smith out. The big play receiver for Iowa is Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He’s a player that Stanley will go to down the field. The Hawkeyes haven’t used their tight ends as much this year, but that production has picked up late in the year. The name to watch there is true freshman Sam LaPorta."

