An opposing perspective: Insight from the Iowa side of this Holiday Bowl
While fans knows the USC side of this Holiday Bowl matchup well, we bring in perspective from the Iowa side as Tom Kakert, the publisher of HawkeyeReport.com offers his insights.
1. A.J. Epenesa is the big name on defense, but what collectively have the Hawkeyes done to build their identity on that side of the ball, and how do you see them faring against USC’s high-powered offense?
TK: "The philosophy for Iowa is really pretty simple -- bend, but don’t break. That’s been the case since Norm Parker was leading the Iowa defense and has remained in place with Phil Parker (no relation) as the defensive coordinator. Basically, Iowa will allow you to dink and dunk your way down the field, but they don’t take a lot of chances and give up many big plays.
"That philosophy has served them most years and particularly this season. The Hawkeyes have allowed just three running plays of more than 20 yards all season and have given up just five rushing TDs this season. In the passing game they have allowed only 13 passing plays longer than 30 yards this season.
"One significant change that Iowa made last year was they moved to a 4-2-5 alignment on defense. They made that adjustment four games into last year and played it very effectively in 2018. Then this season they kind of struggled with it early on and went back to a more traditional 4-3 look, but eventually true freshman Dane Belton took over as the fifth defensive back and they are certainly going to stay in that look in the Holiday Bowl. It certainly helps with passing teams that play three and four wide receivers like USC does most of the time."
2. The offensive numbers are not overwhelming. Understanding that Iowa leans on its defense and plays a ball-control style offensively, what are the keys for the Hawkeyes on that side of the ball and the players USC fans should be aware of?
TK: "Iowa’s offense has had kind of a strange season this year. They were off to a pretty strong start in the first four games of the season and they made a pretty significant regression, especially in the running game. After pushing up to around 200 yards per game on the ground, Iowa’s run game struggled until the final game of the regular season against Nebraska. Coming into the year, Iowa was hoping to average around 170 yards per game on the ground and finished up at 139 for the season and 110 in conference games.
"Quarterback Nate Stanley has had a nice year, but his touchdown total dipped from 26 in his sophomore and junior seasons to just 14 this fall. Part of that is due to two first round tight ends leaving Iowa City early and heading to the NFL. One of the themes for Iowa’s season was drives dying in and around the red zone. That’s how they got to Keith Duncan making a Big Ten record 29 field goals. The Hawkeyes had a lot of drives busting inside the opponents 300yard line and ended up kicking field goals.
"As far as players to be aware of beyond Stanley, the feature running back is Tyler Goodson. He’s a true freshman who took over the starting job in the later stages of the season. Goodson ended up the regular season with 590 yards. Iowa will probably use Mekhi Sargent and perhaps Toren Young as well in the backfield.
"At receiver, Iowa should be getting back Brandon Smith, who missed the last four games with a foot injury. He was the leading receiver on the team when he got hurt and actually ended up tied for the top spot as far as touchdowns with four. Nico Ragaini is the reception leader and he’s more of a possession receiver. Tyrone Tracy has emerged as a key player in the passing game with Smith out. The big play receiver for Iowa is Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He’s a player that Stanley will go to down the field. The Hawkeyes haven’t used their tight ends as much this year, but that production has picked up late in the year. The name to watch there is true freshman Sam LaPorta."
