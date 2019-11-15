A year ago, during USC's late-season free fall, the Trojans were thoroughly shutdown by Cal while totaling just 277 yards and going scoreless after halftime in a 15-14 loss.

That helped contribute to USC's worst season since 2000 as it fell short of bowl eligibility whlie stumbling to a 5-7 finish.

These Trojans are trying to avoid any repeats -- of that loss to the Golden Bears and of that dismal ending to the 2018 season.

USC (6-4, 5-2 Pac-12) visits Cal on Saturday night (8 p.m. PT on FS1) looking to build off a win at Arizona State last week.

Cal (5-4, 2-4) is expected to have starting quarterback Chase Garbers back in action after he missed a month and a half with a shoulder injury. Garbers had the Golden Bears off to a 4-0 start before he went down, and overall he's passed for 952 yards, 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions and rushed for 127 yards.

The Cal offense endured some struggles with his backup Devon Modster at QB and overall the Golden Bears are averaging just 19.11 points per game (117th nationally) while giving up 20.67 (tied for 25th).

Christopher Brown leads the rushing attack with 599 yards (4.0 per carry) and 5 TDs.

And defensively, senior linebacker Evan Weaver has been credited with a whopping 137 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

For a closer look, Trace Travers from the Golden Bear Report offers his perspective on this matchup from the Cal side of things:

