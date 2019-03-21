Maybe it’s because he was ranked as an athlete coming out of high school. Maybe it’s because he barely saw the field during his freshman year. Maybe it’s because he returns to USC’s most stacked position.

But the conversation surrounding wide receiver Devon Williams is surprisingly subdued -- much like Williams himself.

“I’m just going to let my game do the talking,” he said after another practice in which the displays of dominance made the ubiquitous spring cliche, "flashing," seem insufficient.

What makes his recent effort noteworthy, in spite of inferior competition in the secondary, are the ways in which Williams has improved since we last saw him. The 6-foot-5 sophomore isn’t merely imposing his anatomical will -- his combination of size and speed is rare -- he’s employing his mind.

“It just happens with age and experience,” wide receivers coach Keary Colbert said. “We’ll use everything for a learning experience, and I think he’s done that. Last year was a learning experience for him.”

Colbert is being a bit coy and kind. Williams, uninterested in discussing how well he’s practicing, didn’t mince words while explaining why he struggled last fall.

“Coming in last year was a bit of confusion for me. I had to study the plays and get on it. When I came here I was lackadaisical about the plays. That was my job to learn every play. It was on me.”