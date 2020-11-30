VIDEO ANALYSIS: Jake Garcia accounts for 4 TDs in blowout win
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - USC commit Jake Garcia passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Grayson High School blew out Tift County 43-0.
Garcia, who started the season at Valdosta High School, showed plenty of cohesiveness with his new teammates, despite facing five-star defensive end Tyre West (#95).
Check out an in-depth analysis and new video of the future Trojan below!
