While USC’s biggest strength exploited its biggest weakness over about a 100-play scrimmage Saturday, an uncertain but perhaps more significant battle transpired in the trenches. The Trojans’ rushing offense and defense, only two of their biggest issues in 2018, were put to the test through the course of 20 possessions at Howard Jones Field.

The numbers, tallied to the best of my ability from the media pen, suggest the rushing defense won. Handily.

USC’s offense ran nearly 40 percent of the time, which is what Clay Helton said in spring was the plan. In 32 carries with the running backs -- about another dozen were QB runs that didn’t appear to be called but improvised -- 21 of the traditional run plays were stopped for either a short gain or a loss. Yards were especially hard to find between the tackles.

WANT TO READ MORE? TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL PRESEASON DEAL TO UNLOCK PREMIUM ACCESS:

Get 25 percent off the first year of a new annual subscription PLUS a $75 eCard to spend at the Adidas store. Stock up on gear for the fall and unlock premium access to the most in-depth coverage of USC football anywhere -- including unmatched analysis, exclusive feature stories and podcasts, thorough Trojans recruiting coverage and our engaging message board. ALL FOR ONE LOW PRICE!

New users start here (use promo code Adidas):

https://usc.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas

Registered accounts sign in and start here:

https://usc.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas

Following successful payment, users will receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store. Check it out here. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard, which does not expire.