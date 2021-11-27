Analysis: Taking stock of USC's offensive line
Perhaps the biggest question for this USC football team entering the season was how the often-maligned offensive line would perform under new position coach Clay McGuire.
Well, with 10 games down, there's ample evidence to provide a verdict, based on both our own eye test and film evaluation along with a look at the PFF advanced metrics and season grades.
Let's take a closer look at both ...
What PFF sees ...
Here are the season grades, snap counts, isolated pass protection and run blocking grades, and pressure stats compiled by PFF for USC's offensive linemen.
|Player
|Season Grade (Snaps Played)
|Pass Pro/Run Blocking Grades
|Total pressures (sacks allowed)
|Penalties
|
LG/LT Andrew Vorhees
|
83.1 (736)
|
87.5/82.5
|
10 (1)
|
3
|
C Brett Neilon
|
78.9 (789)
|
79.3/78.2
|
8 (0)
|
4
|
LG Justin Dedich
|
76.3 (368)
|
73.3/80.7
|
5 (0)
|
2
|
RG Liam Jimmons
|
73.3 (697)
|
77.8/75.4
|
10 (0)
|
6
|
RT Jalen McKenzie
|
69.6 (406)
|
75.6/65.5
|
7 (0)
|
3
|
RT Jonah Monheim
|
67.6 (417)
|
59.6/69.4
|
21 (4)
|
0
|
LT Courtland Ford
|
59.7 (535)
|
65.1/57.5
|
20 (3)
|
6
What we saw upon close analysis the last two games ...
