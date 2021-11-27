 TrojanSports - Analysis: Taking stock of USC's offensive line
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-27 14:20:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Analysis: Taking stock of USC's offensive line

Redshirt senior Andrew Vorhees was having a very good season at left guard but has been forced out of position at left tackle in recent weeks.
Redshirt senior Andrew Vorhees was having a very good season at left guard but has been forced out of position at left tackle in recent weeks. (AP)
Jeff McCulloch
Staff writer

Perhaps the biggest question for this USC football team entering the season was how the often-maligned offensive line would perform under new position coach Clay McGuire.

Well, with 10 games down, there's ample evidence to provide a verdict, based on both our own eye test and film evaluation along with a look at the PFF advanced metrics and season grades.

Let's take a closer look at both ...

**Not subscribed? Take advantage of our best deal of the year and follow all of our in-depth coverage through the conclusion of this coaching search and everything that is to follow! Pay just $20.21 for the first year of a new annual subscription by using this link and promo code: RIVALS2021**

What PFF sees ...

Here are the season grades, snap counts, isolated pass protection and run blocking grades, and pressure stats compiled by PFF for USC's offensive linemen.

PFF grades/stats for USC's offensive linemen
Player Season Grade (Snaps Played) Pass Pro/Run Blocking Grades Total pressures (sacks allowed) Penalties

LG/LT Andrew Vorhees

83.1 (736)

87.5/82.5

10 (1)

3

C Brett Neilon

78.9 (789)

79.3/78.2

8 (0)

4

LG Justin Dedich

76.3 (368)

73.3/80.7

5 (0)

2

RG Liam Jimmons

73.3 (697)

77.8/75.4

10 (0)

6

RT Jalen McKenzie

69.6 (406)

75.6/65.5

7 (0)

3

RT Jonah Monheim

67.6 (417)

59.6/69.4

21 (4)

0

LT Courtland Ford

59.7 (535)

65.1/57.5

20 (3)

6

What we saw upon close analysis the last two games ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}