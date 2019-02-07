This didn’t really feel like National Signing Day. The feeling was more of resignation.

USC hasn’t played a game in 75 days yet it’s almost as if the season extended to Wednesday, the aftershock of the Trojans’ worst campaign in 18 years effectually producing their lowest-rated recruiting class over the same period.

It was just 12 months ago that they accumulated the highest average star ranking (4.28) for a full class in Rivals history. Each of their 18 members were either five- or four-stars. The only class ranked higher is USC’s 2013 class (4.42) that included only 13 players because of sanctions (and initially featured five-stars Jalen Ramsey, Eddie Vanderdoes and Max Redfield). The Trojans had to settle for just five five-star signees that year.

As you know, I’m certainly not married to recruiting rankings. That 2013 class ultimately proved underwhelming, though the early returns from the 2018 group have been promising. The concern regarding this year’s class goes beyond the fact 16 of the 26 members were rated three stars or lower. It’s imbalanced and incomplete.