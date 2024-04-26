But all the focus on the new defensive staff, new scheme and new pieces on that side of the ball has belied the reality that so much is different for the Trojans' offense as well as they transition past the Caleb Williams Era to a new quarterback playing behind a reshuffled offensive line, a youth movement at wide receiver and a changing of guard in at running back as well.

As impressive as the USC defense’s spring game performance was, suffice to say that Lincoln Riley and his offense did not exactly throw the kitchen sink at them. Riley has shown historically that he’s extremely leery of putting live reps on tape or even making them available to the media’s eye. There was no reason to expect anything more than the most vanilla, stripped-to-basics version of his playbook in the spring game, as has been the case over the past two years. Though there were a handful of wrinkles throughout, most of what the offense ran in this showcase were the bread and butter plays that already litter the Trojans’ tape from the past two seasons. The team ran the classic collection of vertical concepts and simple underneath route combinations that make up the foundation of Riley’s offense, along with a smattering of screen passes and run concepts much like those we’ve grown accustomed to. As a result, it’s difficult to draw any conclusions from the spring game about what the USC offense will look like this year, though I do have some guesses based on the greater context.

We do know that the offense will change a bit from what we’ve seen in Riley’s tenure so far, as the Caleb Williams version of his playbook will not be the one best suited to maximizing Miller Moss or Jayden Maiava’s skill sets. What’s likely is an offense more similar to what Riley ran with Baker Mayfield or Spencer Rattler, featuring more of an emphasis on manipulating the middle of the field and leaning on the play-action game while reducing option elements of the playbook. The gameplan we saw in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville is likely a good reference point for how Riley will want to run his offense in 2024, where his quarterback is asked to pick apart the defense from the pocket with timing, decision making, and accuracy. He said as much Saturday.

"The quarterback position is probably going to be played a little bit differently. I know we talked a lot about it after the bowl game -- it's a little bit more traditional," Riley said. "And I think at times it can be a good thing for some of these receivers in terms of getting in a rhythm and just letting these guys make plays. And the quarterbacks we have in the room, that's more of their style."

What we saw from the offensive side of the ball in the spring game wasn’t particularly inspiring wholistically, but because of the manner in which Riley approached the day that shouldn’t be taken as reason for pessimism. What can be taken away from Saturday’s tape is how individual players and position groups have developed certain aspects of their game and how they held up in the situations they were placed in. Just as for the defense, the limited nature of contact in the showcase makes this a challenge as well, but there was plenty to be gleaned from what we were able to see.