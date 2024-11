A late-season quarterback change has provided a jolt of intrigue into an otherwise lost season for USC, as Jayden Maiava makes his first Trojans start Saturday vs. Nebraska.

On the latest Trojan Talk podcast, TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young and analyst/columnist Tajwar Khandaker talk expectations for Maiava's big moment, and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney joins the podcast to weigh in on the state of USC recruiting.

**LISTEN HERE**