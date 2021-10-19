Statistics sometimes tell only part of the story.

For instance, through the first half of this season, USC ranks a strong 29th nationally in total offense at 448.2 yards per game -- way up from 416.7 last year and right in line with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's 2019 debut season (454.0).

The Trojans are averaging 32.2 points per game -- again right in line with 2019 (32.5) and 2020 (33.3).

They've also notably bolstered the running game from a lowly 97.3 yards per game last year to 130.0 this year.

And yet, the tenor within the fan base has been anything but satisfaction with the unit overall.

Take out wide receiver Drake London's incredible season and most of the narrative has been divided opinion over who should be the starting quarterback when freshman Jaxson Dart is cleared to return to action, a frustrating lack of red zone execution and the propensity to stall for long stretches that have contributed to the three blowout losses at home.

But there are also stats within the stats, and for our midseason report, we go deep into the PFF season grades, snap count totals and advanced metrics to break down the Trojans offense to this point.

