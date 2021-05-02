TrojanSports - Analyzing which of USC's drafted players landed in the best NFL fits

USC's NFL Draft week elicited a range of reactions. On the one hand, the Trojans produced a first-round offensive lineman for the second year in a row in Alijah Vera-Tucker (14th overall to the New York Jets), which should be a strong selling point with OL recruits. On the other, they didn't have another player drafted again until the fourth round two days later. From one perspective, USC ended up with five drafted players -- its most since 2017 -- while again that was back-loaded in the later rounds and two of the Trojans' draft entrants didn't get selected, left to sign undrafted free agent deals. But none of the broader social media or message board perspective matters to the players themselves -- however things landed, they are now starting their professional careers. With that in mind, we look at where each of those Trojans landed and what kind of opportunity awaits.

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker -- New York Jets (First round, 14th overall)

This is an ideal landing spot for Vera-Tucker. The Jets are rebuilding, taking QB Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick, and then trading with the Minnesota Vikings to move up nine spots later in the first round and grab Vera-Tucker to help protect their new quarterback. The Jets drafted left tackle Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall pick last year and are expected to slide Vera-Tucker in next to him at left guard -- the position he excelled at in 2019 for the Trojans before moving out to tackle last fall (and also performing well). New York rotated between three different left guards last year in Alex Lewis, Josh Andrews and Pat Elflein, so Vera-Tucker will be seen as a stabilizing force for the unit at that position. The Jets are the Jets, sure, but with a new coaching staff and a reset on offense, Vera-Tucker will get a chance to grow together with the unit. Fit grade -- A+

DT Jay Tufele -- Jacksonville Jaguars (Fourth round, 106th overall)

Tufele's opt-out decision last fall clearly hurt his draft stock, but then again, he has made clear that it was never a football decision for him or one he could second-guess due to how hard COVID-19 affected his family. So, sure, it seems likely he would have gone higher in the draft had he put together a productive six-game season in 2020, but it is what it is. Despite falling to the third day of the draft, Tufele soaked in the moment, saying "Today is the most special day of my life.". And he lands with a head coach in Urban Meyer who had aggressively recruited him out of high school at Ohio State and with a Jaguars team that is rebuilding on the defensive side. The Jaguars had the 30th-ranked rush defense last season and have now brought in four new defensive linemen through free agency and the draft this offseason. They traded for New Orleans Saints DT Malcom Brown and signed free agent DT Roy Robertson-Harris (from the Chicago Bears) and DE Jihad Ward (from the Baltimore Ravens), and used four draft picks on defensive players overall this week. The Jaguars clearly viewed the interior defensive line as a pressing need still, though, as they had also made a play for DT Tyson Alualu, believing they had a deal before he reversed course and chose to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So plug in Tufele to the role they had earmarked for Alualu and there could be a prime opportunity for him to make an immediate impact on a defensive line badly in need of a makeover. Fit grade -- A

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Detroit Lions (Fourth round, 112th overall)

St. Brown fell further than many USC fans would have expected, but it's not a total surprise. To fully appreciate St. Brown is to have watched him game after game, year after year at USC and to also understand his drive and work ethic as often the last player off the practice field, always getting in extra reps. From the outside, neither his size nor speed was going to distinguish him in a deep WR draft class, and with his upside seeming best suited for the slot in the NFL that's not usually valued as highly as a true downfield threat. So all of that said, St. Brown landed in a decent situation in Detroit. The QB situation isn't ideal, with the Lions trading away Matthew Stafford in the offseason and taking on the task of trying to rebuild Jared Goff's confidence and value for however long he's there. But what should be intriguing for St. Brown is that the Lions also moved on from arguably their top three receivers, with star Kenny Golladay signing as a free agent with the New York Giants, Marvin Jones signing as a free agent with the Jaguars and slot weapon Danny Amendola also let go as a free agent. Detroit brought in Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman as free agents who will likely fill the outside WR roles, but the slot should be wide open with non-established players like Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy in the mix there. Detroit also has a new coaching staff, led by Dan Campbell, so everybody on the roster will be getting a fresh look in a way. The only worry for St. Brown, again, is Goff's rapid decline last year and the long-term future of the QB position in Detroit. Fit grade -- B

S Talanoa Hufanga -- San Francisco 49ers (Fifth round, 180th overall)

Hufanga was one of the hardest Trojans to project in the draft given his very accomplished resume (Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, impressive stats, etc.) and his acing the eye test for those that watched him the last few seasons, but on the flip side his pro day testing numbers weren't great and many questioned his positional fit at the next level. It sounds like the 49ers are bringing in Hufanga as a low-risk, high-upside depth addition to a group of safeties that includes Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward and Tarvarious Moore, with Hufanga likely backing up the injury-prone and underwhelming Tartt at strong safety. He should get opportunities this year and will try to position himself for a potentially greater role in 2022. Of course, that timeline could accelerate if Tartt is dealt another injury setback. All in all, it seems like Hufanga landed with a franchise that has a clear vision for his role and that will allow him time to adjust to the NFL and try to make a strong impression for his long-term future. Fit grade -- B-

DT Marlon Tuipulotu -- Philadelphia Eagles (Sixth round, 189th overall)

In hindsight, it looks like Tuipulotu could have helped himself by returning to USC for another year. He had become the man in the middle of the Trojans last fall, after Tufele's opt-out, and he started very strong but would ultimately play in only five of the six games. A larger sample size in 2021 and more time working with coach Vic So'oto could have really further showcased his development. As it stands, Tuipulotu tumbled to the sixth round and will be a rotational depth piece for an Eagles team that has veterans Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave entrenched at defensive tackle and not due to hit free agency until 2023. Philadelphia also took another defensive tackle -- Milton Williams, out of Louisiana Tech -- in the third round, three rounds ahead of Tuipulotu. Fit grade -- D

CB Olaijah Griffin -- Buffalo Bills (undrafted free agent)

USC fans had to feel bad for Griffin this week as he fell out of the draft entirely after making a decision to leave early that many questioned in the moment. The outcome of the draft then hit Griffin hard as he tweeted out "Crushed. Never knew I could feel this way." That left him in the undrafted free agent pool and he signed with the Buffalo Bills, but nothing is guaranteed and the Bills also drafted Wisconsin CB Rachad Wildgoose in the sixth round and signed fellow undrafted CB Nick McCloud, from Notre Dame, so they essentially gave themselves several shots to find the cornerback depth they need. That said, it is a primary position of need for the team and many expected the Bills to address it earlier in the draft. That they didn't, finding value at other positions instead, creates an opportunity for those three late cornerback additions. Tre'Davious White is entrenched, while Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson will compete at the boundary corner spot as unproven young players. And nickel corner Taron Johnson was benched in the middle of last season. Also, only White and Jackson are under contract for 2022. There is opportunity here -- but it's always an uphill climb as an undrafted free agent. Fit grade -- C

WR Tyler Vaughns -- Indianapolis Colts (undrafted free agent)

Vaughns is in a different situation than Griffin or even Tuipulotu. There was simply nothing more for him to prove or accomplish in college. His draft stock wasn't going to change and being a year older would have probably worked against him had he returned for a sixth year at USC. He was viewed as a fringe late-round prospect and his pro day and 40-yard dash time (4.62) didn't help his case. He latches on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, reuniting with former Trojans WR mate Michael Pittman. The best sign here is that the Colts reportedly gave Vaughns a $22,000 signing bonus, which is significant for an undrafted free agent. That either means there was competition to sign Vaughns or the Colts simply think it was a worthwhile investment for a guy that has a real chance to make the roster. That said, there will be competition for the final WR spots on that roster. T.Y. Hilton and Pittman lead the Indianapolis WR corps, while Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal also return, and unproven Dezmon Patmon, seventh-round 2021 draft pick Michael Strachan and Vaughns will compete to round out the position group. All three of those final names should be on equal footing coming into camp, so the opportunity is there, but it's not irrelevant that the Colts used that last draft pick on Strachan rather than Vaughns. Fit grade -- C-