Kobe Johnson believed he could be doing a lot more for the Trojans last season while mostly watching from the sideline, averaging less than 8 minutes of playing time per game as a true freshman.

"All freshmen get mad when they don't play big minutes. Kobe thought he should have been starting, playing 35 minutes last year -- he just wasn't as good as our guys. Now he is," USC coach Andy Enfield said Saturday night. "... Now he looks like a darn all-league player, and he played like that the entire game tonight."

Not only did Enfield believe Johnson was indeed ready to emerge this season, he somewhat surprisingly named the sophomore a team captain along with more obvious veteran selections Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson.

Asked before the season what Johnson had done to suddenly earn that stature, Enfield answered, "Kobe leads by example."

Watch the Trojans regularly and that comment comes to life game in and game out for the relentless second-year guard who ranks second in the Pac-12 in steals per game, delivers dependable defense night after night and might just be the best shooter on the team in terms of all-around efficiency.

Saturday night, though, was Johnson's statement game, as he scored a career-high 21 points, snagged 4 more steals, dished 5 assists and made all 9 of his free throws to ice the game down the stretch as USC won 80-74 at home over Washington.

More to the point, the Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) needed Johnson to take control like that -- along with freshman Tre White's season-high 22 points -- on a night when they were missing center Josh Morgan and guard Reese Dixon-Waters due to injury while Ellis and Peterson shot a combined 8 of 28 (2 of 14 from 3-point range).

"We tried a lot of different lineups tonight. We went big, we went small, in-between, and we made some plays when we had to. It was very impressive with some of these guys. Kobe Johnson played one of the best games I've ever seen a Trojan play with his effort," Enfield said. "He has a sprained ankle as well, but he knew he had to play because Reese was out and Josh was out. To have 21 points on 7 shots, 5 assists, 4 steals, no turnovers and make those big plays defensively and offensively was really impressive."

Washington (13-12, 5-9) had turned a 34-27 USC lead at halftime into its own three-point advantage with a 10-0 run to start the second half.

Fortunately for the Trojans, though, Huskies big man Braxton Meah had picked up 3 fouls in the first half and would get his fourth a little more than a minute into the second half. He fouled out with 15:03 left in the game, having played just 19 minutes, and the matchup turned into a battle of guards and smaller forwards, which benefitted the Trojans with Morgan sidelined indefinitely by his ankle injury.

"Both teams had five guards and forwards out there. To me, it looked like an AAU game at times, a pickup game," Enfield joked.

Even on a night when Ellis and Peterson were struggling to find their shot, the Trojans were well-equipped to win that style of basketball thanks to White and Johnson.

Every possession felt important in the second half as the game remained within a four-point margin until the final 3 minutes.

White, who finished 10 of 16 from the field while adding 8 rebounds and 4 assists, played with palpable confidence and delivered one smooth scoring play after another. A short jumper to tie it at 38-38, an impressive reverse layup along the baseline to knot the score at 42-42 and on and on.

Asked about his development through his freshman season, White suggested his increasing impact (four double-digit scoring outputs in the last six games) was a reflection of the team's overall growth.

"In a broader sense, I feel like we've gotten better. I feel like we're so deadly, each person on the court can get off any night," White said. "I feel like we're actually learning how to play off each other now, so it's like anybody's open on any possession so it really could be anybody's night."

Johnson, meanwhile, did a little bit of everything -- as he does.

He put the Trojans up 56-54 with 6:01 on the clock while knocking down a short jumper, drawing the foul and sinking the ensuing free throw. Johnson then immediately tipped away Keyon Menifield's pass into a turnover as Harrison Hornery corralled the loose ball for USC. After ball movement around the offense, Johnson dished to White for a short floater to push the lead to 58-54.

When Menifield then made back-to-back 3-pointers -- one a line drive that bounced off the side iron twice before dropping in -- to give the Huskies a 60-58 lead, Ellis tied the game again on a short pull-up jumper.

On the next possession, Johnson swished in a wide-open 3 from the right corner, Washington committed an offensive foul, and as Ellis missed a 3 on the other end White caught the rebound and tossed it back in before leaving the air.

After the Huskies tallied two free throws, Johnson dropped in a quick 3 from the top of the key to push the lead to 68-62 with 2:10 remaining as the Trojans finally started to pull away.