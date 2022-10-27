SAN FRANCISCO -- The freshman newcomer most expected to make a major impact on USC's basketball season is still relegated to the sideline, working on a stationary bike while having his heart rate constantly monitored.

Five-star 7-foot-1 center Vincent Iwuchukwu continues to progress since his cardiac arrest scare during a summer practice, coach Andy Enfield said, but he's only cleared for light exercise.

"Vince Iwuchukwu is doing very well. He had a great summer. He looks great. Riding the bike about 45 minutes a day. Extremely energetic. Big part of our program, our team. He shows up at every practice. He's a cheerleader, and we're really happy for him," Enfield said during Pac-12 Basketball Media Day on Wednesday.

"He's not cleared to practice. He's cleared to do minimal exercise. We have to monitor his heart rate not to get it over a certain number, but he's doing very well."

Well enough that Enfield remains hopeful Iwuchuku will be able to actually play for the Trojans this season.

"Yes, I think everybody's very hopeful, especially Vince," he said.

Meanwhile, though, another member of USC's five-man freshman class is already looking like he could make an immediate impact for the Trojans this season.

Guard Oziyah Sellers, who flew a bit under the radar as a three-star prospect from Santa Clarita, received high praise from Enfield on Wednesday.

"Oziyah Sellers is an elite shooter at 6-4. He's the best shooter in our program, one of the best shooters I've ever coached, and that includes the NBA as well," said Enfield, who was both an NBA assistant coach and an offseason shooting coach for NBA players for years. "... I did not realize and our staff did not realize how good a shooter he is off the move. He relocates, he can put the ball on the floor, and he doesn't turn the ball over. He's a very smart basketball player. I know Boogie [Ellis] and Drew [Peterson] are outstanding shooters as well, but to see a freshman walk in the door and have that type of accuracy and confidence to do it not only in our drills but our actual live situations is pretty special."