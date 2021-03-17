TrojanSports - Andy Enfield describes life in NCAA tournament bubble, USC's preparations

Andy Enfield recalled that about a week ago in Las Vegas his coaches were looking around the locker room and having it fully sink in that none of USC's players had ever played in the Pac-12 tournament before.

The stakes are far greater this week in Indianapolis, Ind., as the No. 6-seeded Trojans prepare to open NCAA tournament play Saturday against either No. 11 Wichita State or Drake, and the collective experience for this stage is still minimal within his rotation of 5-star freshman, mid-major transfers and second-year players who got denied this opportunity a year ago by the pandemic.

Forward Chevez Goodwin is the only Trojans player with prior NCAA tournament experience, playing in the postseason with Wofford two years ago as the Terriers earned a win over Seton Hall before losing to Kentucky.

That said, this is not a normal NCAA tournament in most any regard, and Enfield is confident the experience factor won't be an obstacle for his Trojans.

"Our entire team has a severe lack of tournament experience, but I think as a basketball player you adjust pretty quickly and I think our guys are just really excited for this opportunity. So I don't think the moment is too big for our team," Enfield said Wednesday while talking to reporters over Zoom. "I think we're very confident, and I think our players are more excited [than anything else]. They know what's at stake. I think the teams that play with a very extreme confidence level and play with that swagger have a better chance of winning these tournament games, and I think we'll come out with that confidence on Saturday and give it our best shot."

The Trojans (22-7) still don't know who they'll be playing yet on Saturday -- that will be determined Thursday when Wichita State (16-5) and Drake (25-4) meet in the First Four round at 3:27 PT to see who advances as the No. 11 seed to face USC.

Enfield shared some preliminary thoughts on the potential matchups and he and star freshman Evan Mobley gave a glimpse into life inside the NCAA tournament bubble in general.

"We have to do things a little differently. We can't really go anywhere by ourselves -- we have to let people know what we're doing. But it's a great experience so far," Mobley said of the Trojans' first few days in Indianapolis. "I would like it to be like normal, like in the past years, but it is how it is with the coronavirus and everything. It's great so far."

Enfield expounded on the setup, noting the hotel USC is staying in is reserved exclusively for NCAA tournament teams with each team having its own floor, conference room and meeting room while practicing at designated times in the connected convention center.

"A lot of USC people would normally be here if not for the pandemic. I think we do have some season-ticket holders coming in here tomorrow as well as some family, but here's an example -- my family flies in tomorrow and I will not be able to see them. They'll be in a different hotel, [I'll] have no interaction with them other than to wave to my wife and three children in the stands," Enfield said. "One of the fun parts about March Madness is I really enjoy the family members and the staff getting on the plane, the charter plane from Los Angeles, and fly out with the team and be part of our program for a few days at a very special time of year. So we'll certainly miss our families here. ...

"So that's a big part of it. We're completely isolated from the outside world. I have not been outside since we've been here two days, so we are going to take a team picture outside [today] so we're excited to see some daylight. ... Our players have really only seen the daylight when they look out the hotel window and go in the skywalk [to the convention center]. So it is a little different than a normal NCAA tournament, but at the same time we understand."

The NCAA is allowing some fans up to 25 percent capacity in the venues used for the tournament -- the Trojans are playing their opening game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where the NBA's Indiana Pacers play. Tournament games will also be spread around Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the NFL's Colts), Hinkle Fieldhouse (home of Butler), Indiana Farmers Coliseum (home of IUPUI basketball and minor league hockey), Assembly Hall in Bloomington (home of Indiana basketball) and Mackey Arena in West Lafayette (home of Purdue basketball).

This is Enfield's third NCAA tournament trip in eight years with USC -- the Trojans lost to Providence in the first round in 2016, then beat Providence in the First Four in 2017, beat SMU and lost to Baylor in the Round of 32. (The program would have made it last year had there been a tournament). Enfield also notably coached Florida Gulf Coast to the Sweet 16 in 2013, and he reflected on the impact full arenas/stadiums had on those experiences then and contrasted that with his expectations for the week ahead.

"I think part of March Madness is the excitement of the stadiums or arenas. ... To hear the excitement and just the anguish of defeat, you just don't get that at any other sporting event because the fan base is so excited to be there and anxious, you have the bands, the fan bases, some travel more than others," he said. "... I think that's the special part of March Madness to actually be in the arenas. I coached in the NBA for a few years, and you just don't get that level of excitement in the NBA or in a normal college basketball game, even though some home arenas are exciting."