By any reasonable perspective, USC baseball exceeded expectations in Andy Stankiewicz's first season as head coach last spring.

At 34-23-1, the Trojans finished with their most wins since 2015 (and second-best record since the program's last NCAA super regionals appearance in 2005. Many thought USC would also earn just its second NCAA regionals berth in that time, but it was snubbed from the bracket.

All in all, though, there was finally fresh momentum for the storied program that has won more national championships (12) than any other in the history of college baseball with the last of those coming in 1998 and its last College World Series appearance in 2001.

So what is the expectation this year, as USC opens its season Friday vs. BYU in Mesa, Arizona? Stankiewicz said there can only be one right answer to that question.

"Year 1 is kind of a freebie -- you've got a new coaching staff, everybody is new to each other trying to figure it out. I think Year 2, moving forward, we've got to get this program back to where it needs to be -- top 20, top 10 in the country year in and year out," Stankiewicz told TrojanSports.com this week.

"I think moving forward, man, it's go time. We've got to get this train moving well and stay consistent. So, expectation moving forward is to win a Pac-12 title and then next year a Big Ten title. Anything less I would be doing a disservice as the head coach here. So, moving forward our goals are to be the best team in whatever conference we're in, end of story. Will that happen every year? No, we know it's not that easy, but that should be the expectation and the standard going in. And obviously getting to postseason on a regular basis."

It's not just Year 2 for Stankiewicz and his coaching staff -- the Trojans return a bulk of the key contributors to that strong finish last season.

Five of the seven position players who started at least 30 games all return, minus two very notable exceptions in slugging third baseman Johnny Olmstead and right fielder Cole Gabrielson, who tied for the team lead with 11 home runs and 48 RBI each. (DH Nick Lopez is also gone after tying for third on the team with 7 homers).

On the mound, three experienced starting pitchers return to the weekend rotation in junior right-hander Caden Aoki, senior righty Tyler Stromsborg and redshirt sophomore righty Eric Hammond with plenty of intriguing arms in the bullpen as well.

"They've kind of been through the ringer once and I think they want to do better, they want to keep moving forward," Stankiewicz said of the returning talent. "We've got some arms back, some guys that pitched a lot for us that are back, our middle's back -- [centerfielder Austin] Overn, [second baseman Bryce Martin-]Grudzielanek, [shortstop Ryan] Jackson, [catcher Jacob] Galloway -- so anytime you can kind of hold on to the middle you feel like, 'OK, that's a good start.' We feel good about it."

Unfortunately for the Trojans, they won't have any true home games as construction has started on the new USC football team complex and practice fields and by necessity to accommodate those plans a redesigned baseball stadium as well.

"Home games" are being split between OC Great Park in Irvine, Page Stadium at Loyola Marymount in Westchester and Cicerone Field at UC Irvine. Meanwhile, the Trojans have been practicing at El Camino College.

"We're just kind of running around the city," Stankiewicz said. "The university's been great about giving us auxiliary locker space and office space for the coaches. It's a little inconvenience, but the guys have been great, they understand this is what it is, this is what we've got, we're going to make the best of it. Just going to keep moving forward. ...

"Lot of scheduling bus times. What time do we need to leave, what time do we need to get back for class? A lot of that logistic stuff we're working through, but we'll figure it out."

Let's take a closer look at the lineup and pitching for the Trojans ...