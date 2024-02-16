Andy Stankiewicz wants USC to compete for a Pac-12 title in his second year
By any reasonable perspective, USC baseball exceeded expectations in Andy Stankiewicz's first season as head coach last spring.
At 34-23-1, the Trojans finished with their most wins since 2015 (and second-best record since the program's last NCAA super regionals appearance in 2005. Many thought USC would also earn just its second NCAA regionals berth in that time, but it was snubbed from the bracket.
All in all, though, there was finally fresh momentum for the storied program that has won more national championships (12) than any other in the history of college baseball with the last of those coming in 1998 and its last College World Series appearance in 2001.
So what is the expectation this year, as USC opens its season Friday vs. BYU in Mesa, Arizona? Stankiewicz said there can only be one right answer to that question.
"Year 1 is kind of a freebie -- you've got a new coaching staff, everybody is new to each other trying to figure it out. I think Year 2, moving forward, we've got to get this program back to where it needs to be -- top 20, top 10 in the country year in and year out," Stankiewicz told TrojanSports.com this week.
"I think moving forward, man, it's go time. We've got to get this train moving well and stay consistent. So, expectation moving forward is to win a Pac-12 title and then next year a Big Ten title. Anything less I would be doing a disservice as the head coach here. So, moving forward our goals are to be the best team in whatever conference we're in, end of story. Will that happen every year? No, we know it's not that easy, but that should be the expectation and the standard going in. And obviously getting to postseason on a regular basis."
It's not just Year 2 for Stankiewicz and his coaching staff -- the Trojans return a bulk of the key contributors to that strong finish last season.
Five of the seven position players who started at least 30 games all return, minus two very notable exceptions in slugging third baseman Johnny Olmstead and right fielder Cole Gabrielson, who tied for the team lead with 11 home runs and 48 RBI each. (DH Nick Lopez is also gone after tying for third on the team with 7 homers).
On the mound, three experienced starting pitchers return to the weekend rotation in junior right-hander Caden Aoki, senior righty Tyler Stromsborg and redshirt sophomore righty Eric Hammond with plenty of intriguing arms in the bullpen as well.
"They've kind of been through the ringer once and I think they want to do better, they want to keep moving forward," Stankiewicz said of the returning talent. "We've got some arms back, some guys that pitched a lot for us that are back, our middle's back -- [centerfielder Austin] Overn, [second baseman Bryce Martin-]Grudzielanek, [shortstop Ryan] Jackson, [catcher Jacob] Galloway -- so anytime you can kind of hold on to the middle you feel like, 'OK, that's a good start.' We feel good about it."
Unfortunately for the Trojans, they won't have any true home games as construction has started on the new USC football team complex and practice fields and by necessity to accommodate those plans a redesigned baseball stadium as well.
"Home games" are being split between OC Great Park in Irvine, Page Stadium at Loyola Marymount in Westchester and Cicerone Field at UC Irvine. Meanwhile, the Trojans have been practicing at El Camino College.
"We're just kind of running around the city," Stankiewicz said. "The university's been great about giving us auxiliary locker space and office space for the coaches. It's a little inconvenience, but the guys have been great, they understand this is what it is, this is what we've got, we're going to make the best of it. Just going to keep moving forward. ...
"Lot of scheduling bus times. What time do we need to leave, what time do we need to get back for class? A lot of that logistic stuff we're working through, but we'll figure it out."
Let's take a closer look at the lineup and pitching for the Trojans ...
Lineup
The top of the lineup is back, starting with Overn, the sophomore centerfielder who was a breakout sensation as a freshman All-American last season with a team-best .314 batting average, 4 homers, program-record 14 triples, 11 doubles, 54 runs scored, 38 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
Stankiewicz said his young star will face fresh challenges as a sophomore with opponents having a fuller scouting report on him this time around.
"I think he kind of came on the scene last year, no one really knew him, he came over from football and joined us," he said. "Last year we started the season hitting him eighth or ninth and he got into the groove and we bumped him up to the leadoff spot. I think the thing for him, he's got to be able to make some adjustments because people now are going to know him, are going to have a better feel how to pitch him. ... Last year, no one really knew him so they were just trying to run balls by him. Now, he's got to learn how to hit a little bit, he's got to learn how to use his speed."
Also back after hitting second and third last season, respectively, are the second baseman Martin-Grudzielanek (.302 average, 7 HRs, 40 runs scored and 40 RBI) and senior left fielder Carson Wells (.283 average, 5 HRs, 38 runs, 30 RBI).
Sophomore corner infielder Ethan Hedges (.302 average), senior shortstop Ryan Jackson (.287) and sophomore catcher Jacob Galloway (.365 in 24 games with 19 starts) also return.
With Olmstead leaving a big hole at third base, Hedges could slide over from first base, while freshmen Abbrie Covarrubias and Dean Carpentier -- both shortstops by trade -- will likely get opportunities there as well.
At first base, if Hedges is playing across the diamond, UConn graduate transfer Chris Brown could be the favorite to fill the role. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound slugger hit 5 home runs in 2022 for UConn but did not play last season, per the Huskies' stats.
"He's a big, strong right-handed hitter we hope can impact the lineup," Stankiewicz said.
Another newcomer to keep an eye on is fellow 6-foot-4, 22-pound slugger JT Waldon, who batted .380 with 18 homers and 133 RBI over two seasons as a JUCO All-American at Folsom Lake College.
But in filling that power and RBI production lost from the middle of the lineup, Stankiewicz is hoping that the returning starters all increase their production as they continue their development.
"Part of it is hoping the Overn's and Wells and Grudzielanek and Jackson, that they're better in Year 2. That's part of it," he said. "I think that's where we're going to kind of catch up a little bit -- we're looking forward to those guys having better years than they had last year."
On the mound
The same goes for the veterans returning to the weekend rotation -- Aoki (4-3, 2.98 ERA), Stromsborg (4-3, 5.23 ERA) and Hammond (3-4, 4.82), who is now in his second year back from Tommy John surgery after making 14 starts last season.
"We've got three guys we think we're going to start on the weekend, and they all pitched on the weekend last year. Eric Hammond was coming off Tommy John last year -- I think Year 2 he looks like he's healthy and strong and throwing the ball well," Stankiewicz said.
Freshman left-hander Mason Edwards should also get some starts and factor in to the bullpen.
Also in the bullpen, junior righty Josh Blum was effective last year with a 3.34 ERA over 32 1/3 innings, while junior righty William Watson (a transfer from San Joaquin Delta College who was drafted in the 22nd round by the Seattle Mariners last year but did not sign) and junior righty Xavier Martinez (a transfer from CSUN) are key additions and redshirt junior righty Austin Channing is back after missing last season due to injury.
"I think we've got some arms, a lot of guys are going to step up and help us," Stankiewicz said.
Outlook
It all starts Friday in the MLB Desert Invitational in Mesa, as USC will play BYU, Grand Canyon (Stankiewicz's former program) and Ohio State this weekend while seeing how all the pieces start to come together.
Again, Stankiewicz reiterated, this is a pivotal season for the program and should be another step forward if all goes as planned, but he also emphasized that it's another step in the overall process of trying to chase the Trojans' grandest goals.
"I can say 'We're going to go to Omaha, we're going to go to Omaha.' We haven't been to a regional yet. One step at a time, let's build this thing to where we are a team that is getting deep into the postseason every year," he said. "But we've got to be better tomorrow than we were today, and then the next day be better than we were the previous day and kind of take that approach."