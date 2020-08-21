TrojanSports - Another week with no USC athletes testing positive for COVID-19

For the third straight week, USC reported zero positive COVID-19 tests for its student-athletes.

Per USC's self-reporting, it tested 173 athletes over the last week and has now logged just one positive test out of 654 conducted since July 18, with that being from a student-athlete who tested positive but had not yet been back on campus or going through any workouts.

Overall, USC has reported eight positive tests out of 971 conducted since athletes from six sports started returning to campus in mid-June.

