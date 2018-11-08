Ticker
Arizona DB commit Chris Roland calls USC his 'dream school'

Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Chris Roland grew up in a family that rooted for USC and so, he says, "it just passed down through" to him.

That's why it was such a big deal to the 2019 defensive back from Palmdale, Calif., when the Trojans came through with a scholarship offer last Thursday.

"It meant a lot to me actually. That's my dream school," Roland told TrojanSports.com. "I've been watching them since I was little, so it's a big accomplishment for me and my family."

It also sets up a tough decision.

Because USC didn't start actively recruiting Roland until the last couple months, he had committed to Arizona back in July while building a strong relationship with the coaching staff there.

So where does all that leave him now?

