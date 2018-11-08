Arizona DB commit Chris Roland calls USC his 'dream school'
Chris Roland grew up in a family that rooted for USC and so, he says, "it just passed down through" to him.
That's why it was such a big deal to the 2019 defensive back from Palmdale, Calif., when the Trojans came through with a scholarship offer last Thursday.
"It meant a lot to me actually. That's my dream school," Roland told TrojanSports.com. "I've been watching them since I was little, so it's a big accomplishment for me and my family."
It also sets up a tough decision.
Because USC didn't start actively recruiting Roland until the last couple months, he had committed to Arizona back in July while building a strong relationship with the coaching staff there.
So where does all that leave him now?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news