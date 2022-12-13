Kyon Barrs didn't ever have the chance to truly feel recruited prior to arriving at Arizona. The Murrieta native was a late addition to the Wildcats' 2019 class joining the team right before summer workouts. Barrs, who produced at a high level but was overlooked by most Power Five schools, only ended up with a few offers with FAU and Portland State pursuing him before Arizona offered and landed his commitment.

He never had the opportunity to take official visits and feel what it was like to be pursued by several programs.

Four years later things have changed for the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle. Barrs entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Dec. 4 and since that time he has seen a rush of offers comes his way.

Mississippi State, which played Arizona this season, came through first with an offer. That was quickly followed by schools such as Fresno State and Indiana. Then came a rush of high-level programs offering Barrs with USC, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn and Miami all deciding to jump into the mix.

The fourth-year junior has been excited to see the developments knowing he has a number of top options to choose from for his final college season.

"It's great," Barrs said. "... I wasn't highly recruited out of high school, but I'm really just truly blessed that all these schools see the potential for me to be able to come and play at their program."

Barrs is quickly moving through the process now that he has seen which schools are interested most. Indiana and Miami both made it out to Murrieta for in-home visits, and he has lined up official visits to see USC, LSU and Miami this week. He says those are also the three schools he is focused on most at this stage.

"They've all stayed in contact daily," he said about how those three programs separated themselves. "That really stood out to me just showing that they really care, and that they really want me."

The busy stretch will begin with his short trek over to Los Angeles for a two-day stay with the Trojans that will give him an opportunity to see a program he grew up watching.