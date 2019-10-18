The story on Yahoo Sports this week asked a simple question: If it’s all but over for Clay Helton at USC, who’s next?

The answer might not be so straightforward.

Pat Forde named some possibilities for USC’s next coach if Helton is fired sometime during or after this season. There are a lot of the same coaches who have been mentioned before and some new ones to watch in the coming weeks.

Urban Meyer was the first name. Of course it was. That’s the hottest name around the job although there is not one substantiated report that Meyer is seriously considering coming back to coaching.

Bob Stoops is on the list. The new coach of the XFL franchise in Dallas, Stoops won a national title at Oklahoma and went 190-48 from 1999-2016 with the Sooners.

Penn State’s James Franklin has his team steaming into a big matchup against Michigan this weekend and the Nittany Lions are undefeated and ranked seventh nationally. A Pennsylvania native, could he have maxed out what can be done in an incredibly difficult division in which USC is not nearly as tough?

Others included on Forde’s list: Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, Washington’s Chris Petersen, Baylor’s Matt Rhule, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, former NFL coach Jack Del Rio and Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly.