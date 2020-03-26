There were a lot of changes throughout the Pac-12 this offseason as some coaches kept their jobs, one surprisingly retired and others left for greener pastures, some in surprising fashion as Colorado lost Mel Tucker to Michigan State in one of the stranger coaching searches in recent memory.

With all that change and turnover, there were plenty of assistant coaching moves over the last few months that could have a tremendous impact on recruiting.

USC kept embattled coach Clay Helton but he brought in new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and new cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, who left Oregon for the Trojans and is one of the best recruiters in the country. There were other coaching changes as well in a year that - again - could be make-or-break for Helton’s regime.

Arizona State made some important changes bringing in former USC defensive back and assistant coach Chris Hawkins to help coach the defense. He has outstanding relationships with players across the region and many put the Sun Devils high on their list because he’s on staff. Adding Prentice Gill was also a major move for recruiting purposes that could pay off in a big way since he has California connections as well.

After Chris Petersen retired at Washington and former assistant Jimmy Lake got the job, a lot of assistant coaches were retained but a new face comes in offensive coordinator John Donovan, who was OC at Vanderbilt and Penn State before getting some NFL experience in recent years.