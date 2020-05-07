Ask Farrell: Which Pac-12 program had the best April?
Only one team in the entire Pac-12 has double-digit commitments. There are no five-star pledges. Every team has at least one commit in its class but eight programs have four or less players committed so far.
Whether most Pac-12 teams have taken a deliberate approach through the coronavirus travel ban by design or not could be up for debate, but that’s where they find themselves heading into May and beyond.
USC has landed five commitments through April and the first couple days of May as new assistant coaches have been particularly aggressive on the recruiting trail. High four-star receiver Quaydarius Davis from Dallas (Texas) Skyline leads the way among the Trojans’ new pledges and they have the top-rated class in the conference.
Oregon, second in the Pac-12 team recruiting rankings, added only one pledge recently in early May from three-star defensive end Terrell Tilmon out of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview as the Ducks have been relatively quiet through this period.
FACT OR FICTION: Will Shipley is the next Christian McCaffrey
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
Washington has been busy with four commitments over the last few weeks led by three-star defensive linemen Voi Tunuufi and Kuao Peihopa, who might both be under-ranked. The Huskies now have six total pledges.
Cal has added three pledges recently and Arizona State has added four to make up its entire recruiting class, including three-star quarterback pledge Finn Collins out of Calabasas, Calif., the Sun Devils’ only commit from the West region.
Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Arizona, Colorado and Washington State have all added one pledge during this stretch. Stanford’s two commits, defensive back Jimmy Wyrick and quarterback Ari Patu, round out the Cardinal’s entire class.
These are unique times but certain programs have definitely navigated through April and early May with a lot of success on the recruiting trail.
We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to pick just one program in the Pac-12 which he thinks has done the best job over the last month or so.
FARRELL'S TAKE
“USC has done a really good job with some staff additions and the Trojans have been more aggressive on the trail after last year’s debacle. They are keeping some players home but more importantly recruit well nationally landing guys like Davis from Texas. Jake Garcia is a huge piece of this class and will help lure other skill players like Davis. Calen Bullock is a nice start to the defensive backfield recruiting. Oregon is still the class of the Pac-12, but you can’t ignore what USC is doing.”