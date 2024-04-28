USC's focus so far this spring when assessing needs in the transfer portal has been focused on adding more depth and experience at the receiver position. The Trojans brought back Kyle Ford from UCLA this week, and the team added to the group Sunday with Auburn receiver Jay Fair giving USC his commitment.

The 5-foot-11, 181-pound Dallas native was an impact player for the Tigers in the 2023 season. Fair was second on the team with 31 catches and third with 324 yards receiving to go along with two touchdown catches.

The Trojan's young crop of receivers is plenty talented but is still somewhat inexperienced making the additions for Ford and Fair important heading into the fall.

Fair, who was recruited by USC out of Rockwall-Heath High School as a member of the 2022 class, was a three-star recruit but held offers from high-level programs from around the country including Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Stanford, TCU, Florida and Baylor among others.

He'll join a receiver group at USC the features plenty of talent including rising sophomores Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. The Trojans also brought in Tufts College transfer Jaden Richardson during the winter portal window.

Fair is the third transfer added by USC during the spring window alongside Ford and Florida State defensive back Greedy Vance Jr.

The newest addition will have two seasons of remaining eligibility after playing in 22 games across two seasons with the Tigers. Fair made six starts in the 2023 season, all at the slot receiver position, including SEC matchups against Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

PFF credited Fair with just one drop on 43 targets during his sophomore season.

