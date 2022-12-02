Could running back Austin Jones be a more perfect fit to the DNA of this USC football team?

That's a rhetorical question, but let's review ...

The Pac-12 veteran and former top prospect (No. 5-ranked RB in the 2019 recruiting class) transfers from Stanford for a better opportunity, presumably, and early on all is going to plan. He's in a backfield timeshare with Travis Dye, but he scores 2 touchdowns in the opener vs. Rice and really breaks out in Week 3 vs. Fresno State for 110 yards and a touchdown while averaging 9.2 yards per carry.

But Dye is somehow playing even better and soon takes control of the lead back role. Jones immediately goes from that 110-yard outburst to not receiving more than 5 carries in any of the next six games. He plays a total of 3 offensive snaps in Week 6 vs. Washington State without touching the ball, 8 snaps vs. Utah the next week, and in Week 10 vs. Cal has just 1 touch for 5 yards.

Yet, there is no indication that at any point during this stretch he complains about his role outwardly or sulks internally.

"For me, I mean, I love the game. I'm never going to let nothing take away my love for the game and how much I work and how much I prepare. I just waited for my opportunity," he says. "... That's just kind of the person I am. I'm going to go out there and work regardless of whatever the circumstance is. I was kind of limited to a role on special teams and I was good on that. I went out there and made plays, got a couple tackles, made some key blocks. At the end of the day, I'm just a playmaker -- I just do what I've got to do."

But there wasn't one moment where the frustration mounted, where he questioned anything, lamented his situation, responded like most humans would in such a circumstance? Not one?

"No, I just stayed with it. The season is weird. You never really know," he says.