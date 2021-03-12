TrojanSports - Basketball: Evan Mobley wills USC to double-OT win to open Pac-12 tourney

USC coach Andy Enfield has made it clear enough this season that he doesn't see the merit in questions about star freshman Evan Mobley's offensive aggressiveness -- in whatever form -- but it had to be asked again on Thursday night.

Because this time, the newly-minted Pac-12 Player of the Year simply took over the game when it mattered most in the Trojans' postseason opener while looking as assertive and dominant as he has perhaps all year.

Mobley scored 13 of USC's 20 points over the two overtime periods as USC escaped some missed opportunities, missed free throws and a pesky Utah team to close out a 91-85 win in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, Nev.

The No. 2-seeded Trojans (22-6) advance to a semifinals matchup Friday night against No. 3 Colorado, which won both of the teams' regular-season meetings.

The Trojans will have that opportunity -- rather than wondering how this game got away from them -- because Mobley was simply sublime, finishing with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks despite sitting most of the first half with early foul trouble. Those 26 points were a season-high for the 7-footer, who deservedly became the first player in Pac-12 history to be named the conference's Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season earlier this week.

"Evan played an all-around game. He was just spectacular on offense, he was under control, he shot when he needed to, he passed it when they doubled him and then he made his free throws -- I think he was 11 of 14. He also made a couple of jumpshots. I think you saw the whole offensive repertoire," Enfield said. "I just thought he played an unbelievable game in the second half and the two overtimes."

Mobley has been spectacular most of the season, in general. He's keyed one of the better defensive units in the country, he moves so smoothly and agilely for his size it's easy to see why the NBA scouts are tantalized, he's a skilled passer, a plus rebounder and he's thrown down some memorable dunks along the way.

But he hasn't always put the offense on his back like he did Thursday night. (He memorably had 0 field goal attempts period in the Trojans' first meeting with Utah back in early January, when the Utes double-teamed him much more than they did in this one).

Whenever the topic has come up, Enfield always notes that when Mobley is double-teamed, as he has been plenty this season, he simply makes the right decision to pass the ball out. And that's fair -- but it doesn't mean there aren't also times the Trojans could use the best player in the conference and a projected NBA lottery pick being a little more aggressive in prioritizing his own shot, when in most scenarios it certainly seems like a higher percentage play for USC than many alternatives. (Especially given Mobley's skill at the foul line -- as Enfield noted, he connected on 11 of 14 on free throws Thursday).

Mobley hadn't scored more than 13 points in any of USC's previous five games and had only attempted double-digit shots in two of them. He was 7 of 14 from the field in this one, tying his season-high for attempts in a conference game.

So again, the question ... was there any specific conversation at halftime or even entering the tournament to have him be more assertive on the offensive end?

"No. He was well rested because he had two fouls, we sat him, we played well without him and then he came in and did what he always has done. He's aggressive. You might not think he's aggressive sometimes because of his facial expressions, but he was very aggressive tonight," Enfield said. "He played a great game against UCLA and Stanford last week, so I thought as I said he showed his full repertoire of offensive moves tonight. And he's such an unselfish player -- he understands that he has to pass it when other people are open and they're double-teaming him and I thought he took the opportunity to score the ball himself tonight when it was there and also pass the ball. He only had one turnover. Previously when we played Utah and a few games that we lost, when he has 4-5 turnovers we struggle, so I think he did just a terrific job with the basketball in hands tonight."

No question about that -- the freshman was sensational.