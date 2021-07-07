Basketball: Isaiah Mobley makes it official, will return to USC

On the final day for prospects to remove their names from the NBA draft and return to college, Isaiah Mobley announced he will head back to USC for at least another season.

While his younger brother Evan Mobley is projected as one of the top picks in the draft, Isaiah was more of a fringe prospect, but he had created some momentum for himself with an impressive postseason during the Trojans' run to the Elite Eight as well as strong buzz from his NBA draft combine performance.

Now he will look to further all of that with hopes of a big junior season back at USC.