TrojanSports - Basketball: Trojans create fresh momentum in lopsided win over Santa Clara

USC basketball coach Andy Enfield was quick to clarify a reporter's question Tuesday night.

"This wasn't a tune-up," he said.

No, his team just made it look that way.

Playing their first game since Dec. 8 due to the program's COVID-19-induced shutdown, the Trojans showed no rust whatsoever while going up by as many as 18 points in the first half and coasting to an 86-63 win over Santa Clara.

The Trojans (5-1) do have to quickly turn their focus to their first Pac-12 games, home Thursday vs. Colorado and Saturday vs. Utah, but Enfield thought it was more important that his team get on the court against a quality Santa Clara team (6-2) even if it limits prep time for the conference opener.

"Santa Clara's a very good basketball team, and they could certainly beat us, so we had to come out and perform tonight. We thought it was a little risky, but our players want to play basketball. We lost four games for shutdown," Enfield said. "...[Santa Clara] needed games and we needed games, so I'm glad it worked out. But this was not considered a tune-up game. This was a game we thought we had to really perform to win, and I think Santa Clara is going to have an excellent season this year. But as we prepare for Colorado and Utah coming in here, it's nice to get a real game like this. Even though we only have one day to prepare for Colorado, we thought it was more beneficial just to get back on the court and play a real game before Pac-12."

Center Evan Mobley led USC with 17 points and 7 rebounds, forward Isaiah Mobley had 13 points and 7 rebounds, guard Tahj Eaddy scored 13 points against his former team after playing the last two seasons for Santa Clara, forward Chevez Goodwin added 10 points and guard Drew Peterson chipped in 7 points and 9 assists.

USC was again without starting point guard Ethan Anderson, who continues to work through a back injury, but that didn't matter in this one.

The Trojans held Santa Clara to 37.7-percent shooting (just 2 of 17 from 3-point range) and remained in control throughout after building that comfortable early lead.

"We just wanted to get a game under our belt before conference and play hard," said forward Isaiah White, who added 9 points in the balanced team effort. "We didn't want to use the three weeks that we had off as an excuse. We just wanted to come out and play our hardest and get back to playing good basketball."

Perhaps the most encouraging sign was the play of Isaiah Mobley. He came in shooting just 41 percent from the field despite taking a majority of shots at close range. He just didn't look comfortable of confident through the early part of the season, but on Tuesday night he scored the first two baskets (on his first two shots) and went on to shoot 6 of 9 from the field and connected on his only 3-pointer.

"To be honest with you, I think for sure it's been more of a mental thing," he said afterward. "I feel like I've been playing pretty solid in practice leading up to this game, but these three weeks, we had some individual workouts we were allowed to do -- that allowed me to touch up on my skill, kind of get in better shape and just really appreciate the game and opportunities to play. When I came out today I just tried to have energy and assert myself and try to get myself going, and I felt that early getting a couple quick buckets. And seeing the ball go through the net kind of boosted my confidence and allowed me to keep it going throughout the game."

Said Enfield: "He's getting better. We need him to continue to improve as a player and hopefully we'll see more of these games."