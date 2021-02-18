TrojanSports - Basketball: USC adds make-up game with Oregon, Stanford game moved again

In what continues to be a season of adapting and adjusting, USC announced a couple more changes to its remaining basketball schedule Thursday.

The No. 17-ranked Trojans will now host Oregon on Monday, Feb. 22, at the Galen Center, and the previously scheduled home game for that night with Stanford has been moved to a date to be announced for the week of March 1.

The game vs. the Ducks on Monday will air on FS1 and will be the only regular-season meeting between the teams, who had an earlier game on Jan. 30 postponed due to Oregon's COVID situation.

The game with Stanford, whenever it ends up happening, will be the fourth scheduled date for that Galen Center meeting this season. The teams were set to play on Dec. 13 when the contest was postponed the day of the game due to a COVID-19 positive test within the USC program. It was rescheduled to Feb. 2 at the Galen Center, but then that was switched to a road game at Stanford and the home date against the Cardinal was set for Feb. 22.

USC (18-3, 12-2 Pac-12) is in first place in the conference and next plays on Saturday at home against Arizona (at 3 p.m. on FOX).