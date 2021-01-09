TrojanSports - Basketball: USC completes sweep of Arizona, ASU for first time since 1985

The USC basketball team didn't make it look as easy Saturday as the last one, and certainly not as easy as it looked like it was going to be in the first half, but the Trojans ultimately got the job done again while completing the program's first road sweep of Arizona and Arizona State since 1985.

That's not a misprint.

The annual trip through Tucson and Tempe had vexed coach Andy Enfield's program over the years -- and the program overall for much longer -- but two days after closing out a 14-point win at Arizona, the Trojans shook off a huge Arizona State comeback to claim a 73-64 road win over the Sun Devils.

USC (8-2, 3-1 Pac-12) has won three straight conference games overall since dropping its opener to Colorado.

"It's a big road swing to win two games on the road in Arizona -- we hadn't won at either place, we've lost a lot of close games here," Enfield said. "... To win back-to-back games on the road in Arizona is a credit to our program and our players. They came out and played great against Arizona on both ends, and tonight we had our moments -- we didn't play a great game tonight, but we played well enough to win on the road. In this league, you take any win on the road."

Freshman standout Evan Mobley had one of his best games with 19 points, 13 rebounds and a season-high 6 blocks, Tahj Eaddy had 16 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, Isaiah Mobley added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Drew Peterson had another versatile performance with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks.

Like Enfield said, the Trojans had their moments, but it wasn't all pretty.

With Arizona State missing four key players -- veteran leader and second-leading scorer Remy Martin (COVID protocols), starting forward Jalen Graham (mono), part-time starting forward Taeshon Cherry (COVID protocols) and lesser-used reserve guard Jaelen House (COVID protocols) -- USC jumped out to a 36-18 lead with a little more than 2 minutes left in the first half.

And yet by halftime, the Sun Devils had made it a 36-32 game as Holland Woods scored 11 points (and made a big steal) over those final 2 minutes while Alonzo Verge added a 3 as well.

Arizona State (4-5, 1-2) kept the momentum going in the second half, eventually tying the game at 47-47 on a Kimani Lawrence fastbreak layup and again later on a Marcus Bagley 3-pointer midway through the half. Bagley soon got to the line and hit two free throws to give the hosts the first of a couple leads they'd claim the rest of the way.

It remained close until the final minutes, when USC finally broke an ice-cold shooting slump when Evan Mobley kicked out to Peterson for an open 3-pointer from the left side to push the lead to 65-61 with 1:52 to go.

Peterson followed with a close-out block on an ASU 3-pointer, Evan Mobley was immediately fouled and knocked down both free throws, and after another Sun Devils miss Eaddy hit a step-back jumper to push the lead to 69-61 in the final minute.