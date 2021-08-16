Basketball: USC lands commitment from shooting guard Oziyah Sellers

The USC men's basketball program picked up another commitment on Sunday for its 2022 recruiting class, adding local shooting guard Oziyah Sellers from Southern California Academy in Santa Clarita.

Sellers is the second 2022 commits for the Trojans and the second in the last week, following five-star forward Kijani Wright, from Chatsworth, Calif.

While he has flown under the radar of the Rivals rankings, Sellers holds 19 offers, including several others in the Pac-12 from Washington, Washington State and Arizona State.

He was also being heavily recruited by San Diego State, and the Trojans just happen to have hired SDSU assistant Jay Morris to fill a vacancy on the coaching staff earlier this week.

Finding an impact outside shooter was as much a priority as any for coach Andy Enfield and the Trojans, and that is Sellers' speciality.