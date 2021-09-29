Basketball: USC makes the top four for another five-star prospect

Andy Enfield and USC already have the No. 9-ranked 2022 recruiting class in the country, but the Trojans' momentum isn't letting up.

On Tuesday, USC made the top four list for five-star small forward Julian Phillips, out of Branson, Mo., along with Florida State, LSU and Tennessee.

Phillips, listed at 6-foot-8, 175 pounds, is ranked as the No. 14 overall national prospect.