 TrojanSports - Basketball: USC makes the top four for another five-star prospect
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-29 16:03:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Basketball: USC makes the top four for another five-star prospect

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

Andy Enfield and USC already have the No. 9-ranked 2022 recruiting class in the country, but the Trojans' momentum isn't letting up.

On Tuesday, USC made the top four list for five-star small forward Julian Phillips, out of Branson, Mo., along with Florida State, LSU and Tennessee.

Phillips, listed at 6-foot-8, 175 pounds, is ranked as the No. 14 overall national prospect.

The Trojans already hold commitments from one five-star prospect in seven-foot center Vincent Iwuchukwu (Laporte, Fla.), as well as four-star forward Kijani Wright (Chatsworth, Calif.) and three-star guard Oziyah Sellers (Santa Clarita, Calif.)

Iwuchukwu is ranked the No. 15 overall national prospect, one spot behind Phillips, while Wright is ranked No. 46 nationally.

Phillips took an official visit to USC the second weekend of September.

Enfield has a lot to sell these days after leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight last year and producing first-round NBA draft picks each of the last three years.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}