Basketball: USC makes the top four for another five-star prospect

Andy Enfield and USC already have the No. 9-ranked 2022 recruiting class in the country, but the Trojans' momentum isn't letting up.
On Tuesday, USC made the top four list for five-star small forward Julian Phillips, out of Branson, Mo., along with Florida State, LSU and Tennessee.
Phillips, listed at 6-foot-8, 175 pounds, is ranked as the No. 14 overall national prospect.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The Trojans already hold commitments from one five-star prospect in seven-foot center Vincent Iwuchukwu (Laporte, Fla.), as well as four-star forward Kijani Wright (Chatsworth, Calif.) and three-star guard Oziyah Sellers (Santa Clarita, Calif.)
Iwuchukwu is ranked the No. 15 overall national prospect, one spot behind Phillips, while Wright is ranked No. 46 nationally.
Phillips took an official visit to USC the second weekend of September.
Enfield has a lot to sell these days after leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight last year and producing first-round NBA draft picks each of the last three years.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