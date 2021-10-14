Basketball: USC picked 3rd in Pac-12 preseason poll, Isaiah Mobley honored

Despite losing its top two scorers from last season, including the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in NBA lottery pick Evan Mobley, the USC basketball team retains plenty of respect within the Pac-12 conference this year.

Coming off an Elite Eight appearance and 25-8 record, the Trojans were voted third in the conference's preseason media poll behind UCLA and Oregon, it was announced Wednesday.

"The excitement around our program is at an all-time high since I've been the coach here, eight seasons," USC coach Andy Enfield said during Pac-12 Media Day in San Francisco.

In producing one-and-done NBA lottery picks each of the last two seasons, with Onyeka Okongwu and then Mobley, Enfield has gotten used to reshuffling his rotation and rebuilding his team identity from year to year.

And such is the task yet again.

With his older brother off to the NBA, as the No. 3 overall draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers, junior forward Isaiah Mobley (9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds per game last season) steps further into the spotlight this year.

Meanwhile, versatile guard Drew Peterson (9.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG), veteran wing Isaiah White (7.6 PPG), junior point guard Ethan Anderson (5.7 PPG) and forwards Chevez Goodwin (5.6 PPG) and Max Agbonkpolo (3.9 PPG) return from the rotation last year.

Freshmen guards Reese Dixon-Waters, who arrived mid-year last season and got some experience, and Malik Thomas and forwards Kobe Johnson and Harrison Hornery join the mix, 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Boubacar Coulibaly and 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore Joshua Morgan could step into larger roles, while the headline newcomer is guard Boogie Ellis, a transfer from Memphis who averaged 10.2 points per game last season.

"We have the advantage of having some experience, guys who played in the Elite Eight. And Boogie Ellis joins us -- he's a dynamic guard, he'll definitely help us, he's a big-time scorer," Enfield said. "We have a lot of versatility. We have a lot of lineups we could play, big or small, but our guards have to be good for us if we're going to have a successful season."