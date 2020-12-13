TrojanSports - Basketball: USC postpones Pac-12 opener due to COVID-19

The USC basketball team was supposed to open Pac-12 play Sunday night, looking to build on its 4-1 start to the season while hosting Stanford at Galen Center.

Just hours before tip-off, the Trojans announced the game had been postponed and the program is now "on pause" due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Per the official statement, USC Student Health and the USC athletic medicine staff will conduct contact tracing. The individual who tested positive was identified prior to contact with anyone expected to participate in tonight's game. The individual who tested positive has been isolated. The Pac-12 Conference has been alerted.

There has been no decision made on the Trojans' next scheduled game, Dec. 16 at home against San Francisco.