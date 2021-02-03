TrojanSports - Basketball: USC rallies late on the road to beat Stanford

This has been a developmental season for Max Agbonkpolo, who played just 7.3 minutes per game as a freshman for USC last year and has continued to show that he's learning on the fly now as a sophomore despite more than doubling that playing time.

There are ups and downs, the occasional miscue, etc., but there's also his very obvious potential as a highly-athletic and long 6-foot-9 forward who can be disruptive on the defensive end and flashy on the offensive side at times.

He was both in one of the most pivotal moments of the Trojans' come-from-behind 72-66 win at Stanford on Tuesday night.

USC had trailed by as many as 10 points early in the first half and by as many as 7 inside the final 10 minutes, but the Trojans, as they often do, had chipped away at the deficit and kept the pressure on the Cardinal.

And with a little more than 4 and a half minutes remaining, Agbonkpolo stole the ball from Stanford's Michael O'Connell and finished a fastbreak dunk on the other end to give USC a 62-61 lead -- its first advantage since the opening minutes of the second half.

Stanford would take the lead right back on a 3-pointer by Spencer Jones coming out of an ensuing timeout, but the momentum was with the Trojans, who just kept answering and eventually pulled away for the big road win.

Agbonkpolo had 5 points and 5 rebounds in 20 minutes, but his contributions were key and reflective of a point coach Andy Enfield would make after the game -- even at 14-3 overall and 8-2 in the Pac-12, he feels his Trojans can still keep getting better. That in large part means more consistent and deeper contributions from the supporting cast around star 7-foot freshman Evan Mobley, who had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks in a team-high 38 minutes Tuesday night.

"Max knows exactly what he has to do to keep getting major minutes and that's defend and rebound, run the floor. Tonight he had a huge steal and a dunk, he had 5 rebounds and I thought he played great defense, especially in the last 8-10 minutes of the game. He has very good anticipation, he has good length and he can be a very good defender like you saw tonight," Enfield said of Agbonkpolo in particular. "So we're excited about Max because he's a developing and improving basketball player. We think he's got a long way to go to reach his potential, but he really helped us win the game tonight."