Basketball: USC shakes off first loss and 10-point deficit for gritty win

This won't go down as the best game of Isaiah Mobley's generally impressive junior season, and yet it was pretty reflective all the same of his development into the leader of one of the top teams in college basketball so far.

Mobley had just turned the ball over near the perimeter, and Oregon State had scored on the other end to retake the lead with less than 4 minutes to play, as Warith Alatishe eventually tipped in the score after four other hands had kept the rebound afloat like a volleyball.

Mobley had been quiet offensively all game, starting just 1 of 7 from the field, but on that ensuing possession he drew a fifth foul on Alatishe -- knocking Oregon State's best player out of the game -- while getting to the line for two successful free throws and a one-point Trojans lead.

The Beavers' Jarod Lucas, who had torched the nets from 3-point range all night, misfired on a long air ball, and Mobley went back to work. With the Trojans unable to find a clean look from the outside, he worked his way into the paint and scored. After another Oregon State miss, it was Mobley again, backing down his defender, spinning and dropping in a short jump hook.

Just like that, after trailing by as many as 10 points in the second half, No. 5-ranked USC had a 5-point lead with just over 2 minutes remaining on the way to an 81-71 win inside a quiet Galen Center on Thursday night, as fans were not permitted due to ongoing COVID protocols.

Mobley finished with just 11 points and 7 rebounds (plus 4 assists, 4 blocks and 2 steals), but that final flurry was emblematic of his evolution as a college basketball player -- one who is now capable of putting the team on his back when he knows that's what needs to be done.

"I knew it was kind of like an ugly game, especially on our side, so I just like, whenever I felt like I had good opportunities or I could get someone else open I just felt like I had to do something. And my team trusts me down the stretch and I contributed," Mobley said. "Not going to lie, running on fumes, but you've just got to grind it out."

It's been an unusual last month for the Trojans, who went 19 days between games due to COVID-related cancellations and postponements, returned with back-to-back road trips to the Bay Area and now are in the middle of a stretch of three games in five days that continues Saturday night at home against Oregon.

But after taking their first loss of the season Tuesday night at Stanford, the Trojans (14-1, 4-1 Pac-12) played like a team that knew it needed to find a way -- some way -- to win this one against a spunky Oregon State team (3-12, 1-4) that was playing far better than its record.

They did that with a resurgent second-half on both ends of the floor, Mobley's late contributions and a defining performance from veteran forward Chevez Goodwin, who finished with a team-high 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 12 rebounds, including 9 offensive boards.

Drew Peterson chipped in 17 points and 7 boards, and Boogie Ellis scored 14 points in the win.

Goodwin and Mobley have been the stories of this season, though -- both dramatically improved from last year -- and in different ways they were the catalysts again Thursday night.

"He's just relentless," Enfield said of Goodwin. "And a crucial rebound in the second half, he went way out of his area and just got it over two people. He did that most of the night. He's just relentless. I thought this was one of his most impressive games as a Trojan, just the way he battled."

As for Mobley ...

"We kept going to him in those last four minutes, we called four or five straight plays for him and he took it upon himself one time to dribble it in, post up," Enfield said. "He's such a good passer that if you dig or double-team him he usually hits the open man. You saw he hit Reece for that big 3 and Chevez underneath a couple times, and then he decided to score the ball himself. That's the type of effort we need and leadership we need from him, and he's really evolved as a player. Even though he struggled offensively for the first 35, 36 minutes, when it mattered most he came up big."

Mobley leads USC with 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game -- up from 9.9 and 7.3 last season -- while Goodwin is averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds, which is way up from 5.6 PPG and 3.5 RPG a season ago.