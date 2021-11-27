Basketball: USC stays unbeaten as defense sets the tone vs. San Diego State

It's still early in this USC basketball season, only non-conference play, not even December ...

But it's hard not to be genuinely impressed by these Trojans and the potential they've inspired for what this season could become -- potential greater than many might have expected after coach Andy Enfield had to replace his top two scorers from the Elite Eight team last year, including NBA lottery pick Evan Mobley.

What has emerged, very clearly, is a balanced team that has an identity on the defense end first and foremost, that plays through and off each other and moves the ball with vision and intent when it's at its best on the offensive side, and that is overall benefitting from some impressive individual player development over the offseason.

All of that was evident Friday night as the Trojans moved to 6-0 in this young season with one of their best wins yet.

No. 24 USC used a dominant run from the middle of the first half to early in the second half to pull away from San Diego State for a 58-43 victory in the Paycom Wooden Legacy tournament championship game at Anaheim Arena.

Isaiah Mobley led the way with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks, Drew Peterson chipped in 16 points and Chevez Goodwin added 10 points, doing most of his damage during the pivotal stretch of the game.

"Well, we packed our toughness on the bus -- we didn't pack our free throw shooting, we were bad at the foul line -- but we told our guys we had to be the tougher team tonight," Enfield said on the postgame radio broadcast. "San Diego State is an outstanding ball club and they've been very good over the years. ... We had to be the tougher team tonight and we were."

It started rather inauspiciously for the Trojans as they missed 10 of their first 12 shots while contributing to what was an ugly offensive game overall.

The Trojans shot just 42.1 percent from the field and a woeful 6 of 18 (33.3 percent) from the free throw line, but they held San Diego State to 32.1-percent shooting while continuing to deliver reliable defense night after night.

The Aztecs (4-2) built a 13-7 lead midway through the first half before the game shifted sharply and decisively as the Trojans absolutely took over on both ends during a 25-4 run that extended into the opening minutes of the second half.

What's especially impressive is that they did it without much contribution from leading scorer Boogie Ellis, who battled through a quiet night offensively (2 points and 0 assists on 1-of-6 shooting).

The point is this USC team isn't reliant on any one player -- or at least that's what it's shown to this point.

"This is a team effort. Boogie has been our leading scorer, but he's not going to have 15, 20 points every night. The other guys have to pick him up when teams defend him," Enfield said.

Those other guys did enough Friday night.

Max Agbonkpolo started the run by banking in a layup high off the backboard on a nice cut and great pass from Ethan Anderson, Ellis rattled in a turnaround fadeaway baseline jumper and Mobley soon added a step-back 3 near the end of the shot clock.

After one of San Diego State's few baskets during the Trojans' game-stealing run, Mobley scored on a pick-and-roll layup off a nice give from Reese Dixon-Waters. Mobley followed a couple possessions later with a short jumper in the paint to salvage a possession that had broken down. And a few possessions after that, Goodwin closed the final minute of the half strong with a beautiful spin and short hook and later a rebound off an Agbonkpolo air ball that he tossed in for an easy basket and a 22-15 halftime lead.

While that was impressive, the Trojans looked even better coming out of halftime, scoring on five of their first seven possessions.

Goodwin scored an easy layup off a smooth drive and dish from Peterson, and after a San Diego State basket, Goodwin immediately struck again with a tough spin and hook in the paint before Peterson soon swished in a fadeaway jumper.

A couple possessions later Peterson threw in a quick catch and toss in off a well-executed inbounds play and then added a spin and step-back jumper to push the lead to 32-17 to cap that decisive run.